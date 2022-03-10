UCLA Football Sends Offer to Class of 2023 Athlete Jamison Patton

Several of the Bruins’ targets on the recruiting trail play multiple positions on the gridiron, but their latest connection does that on top of playing three sports.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 prospect Jamison Patton on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter. Patton, a junior at Roosevelt High School (IA), also plays basketball and baseball.

The Bruins are targeting Patton as a safety, with defensive backs coach Brian Norwood being the one to send the offer, but he also has experience as a quarterback and receiver.

Patton has been heavily courted by Iowa and Iowa State, and he also has offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington and South Dakota.

Being from Des Moines, Patton has taken several visits to Iowa and Iowa State and gone to multiple camps hosted by and attended by their staffs, and they are the presumed leaders in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Patton is a combo guard on the court and a home run-hitting third baseman on the diamond.

Patton is one of the top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in the Midwest and boasts game-breaking film as a receiver, but he profiles as a defensive back at the college level.

Patton is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has Patton ranked as the No. 7 player in Iowa, No. 45 athlete in country and No. 528 overall prospect in his entire class.

UCLA lost safety Quentin Lake to the NFL Draft earlier this offseason, as well as DJ Warnell and Josh Moore to the NCAA transfer portal. The Bruins still have Stephan Blaylock holding down one of the starting spots, but he is entering his final year of eligibility in Westwood, as are Elisha Guidry and Kenny Churchwell III.

By the time the 2023 season rolls around, the only scholarship safeties projected to be on the roster are incoming freshmen Kamari Ramsey and Clint Stephens.

With two true sophomores – or potentially redshirt freshmen – at the top of the depth chart with no backups behind them, UCLA will be sure to scour the recruiting and transfer market for impact additions at safety.

Patton became the second 2023 safety to pick up and offer from Norwood and the Bruins, with local product Christian Pierce securing one on Tuesday.

UCLA does not currently have a single commit from a 2023 recruit, at safety or elsewhere. Only a week removed from their biggest junior day of the offseason with 38 outstanding offers currently out, the first commitment of the cycle could be approaching sooner rather than later.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated