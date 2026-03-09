Mick Cronin's Key Thoughts Following UCLA's Triumph Over USC
In this story:
Following UCLA's rout of USC in the 89-68 win, Mick Cronin had some intresting things to say.
This win was by far the most important win for team morale heading into tournament season. A win against a rival on the road, while taking care of past issues, is something that not many teams get. But with those factors on UCLA's side, its ceiling now rises significantly.
Mick Cronin on Lineup Change
UCLA has had to experiment with its lineup all season due to injuries and personnel issues. However, Cronin has now found comfort in the three-guard lineup they have been running. This has worked well, as UCLA has become a more dynamic and threatening team overall.
"It's easier sometimes to get Tyler [Bilodeau] shots at the five. In some games, depending on how they're defending. It also gives Eric Dailey Jr a lot of mismatches. You know, where he can get a taller guy on him, and his one-on-one ability can take over. Instead of a smaller guy on him, it's hard for him to go to work off the dribble against a smaller guy. So, I mean, that's just my thought with it. I also just trying to get our best five players on the court, not that it's rocket science. But, you know, Trent's [Perry] clearly one of our best five players. So with Skyy [Clark] coming back. You know, and books, you know, he's done a couple big blocks today. He's done a good job in his role."Mick Cronin
Tyler Bilodeau's First-Half Flurry
Tyler Bilodeau is easily UCLA’s most efficient player when he’s on. In the first half against USC, he scored 16 points, helping UCLA jump out to a convincing lead. While it would be nice to see this level of scoring more consistently, you can’t ignore his impact.
"Tyler can shoot, man. Tyler's going to get a chance to play in the NBA. He's one of the best shooters in the country. He gets his feet set. He's a tremendous shooter, and he works unbelievably hard."Mick Cronin
UCLA's Offense is Lethal
UCLA’s offense is among the best units Mick Cronin has coached. The defense, however, is the one area truly holding the team back. With the tournament approaching, UCLA needs to lean into what it has done best this season — its offensive production.
"Our offense, other than a couple games, has been great all year in points per possession. College basketball is way up in the last five years and way up this year. But it's the best team I've ever coached. In 23 years as a head coach, as far as most points per possession. So defense is all I worry about with this team."Mick Cronin
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.