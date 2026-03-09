Mick Cronin's Key Thoughts Following UCLA's Triumph Over USC

Following UCLA's rout of USC in the 89-68 win, Mick Cronin had some intresting things to say.

This win was by far the most important win for team morale heading into tournament season. A win against a rival on the road , while taking care of past issues, is something that not many teams get. But with those factors on UCLA's side, its ceiling now rises significantly.

Mick Cronin on Lineup Change

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA has had to experiment with its lineup all season due to injuries and personnel issues. However, Cronin has now found comfort in the three-guard lineup they have been running. This has worked well, as UCLA has become a more dynamic and threatening team overall.

"It's easier sometimes to get Tyler [Bilodeau] shots at the five. In some games, depending on how they're defending. It also gives Eric Dailey Jr a lot of mismatches. You know, where he can get a taller guy on him, and his one-on-one ability can take over. Instead of a smaller guy on him, it's hard for him to go to work off the dribble against a smaller guy. So, I mean, that's just my thought with it. I also just trying to get our best five players on the court, not that it's rocket science. But, you know, Trent's [Perry] clearly one of our best five players. So with Skyy [Clark] coming back. You know, and books, you know, he's done a couple big blocks today. He's done a good job in his role." Mick Cronin

Tyler Bilodeau's First-Half Flurry

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is easily UCLA’s most efficient player when he’s on. In the first half against USC, he scored 16 points, helping UCLA jump out to a convincing lead. While it would be nice to see this level of scoring more consistently, you can’t ignore his impact.

"Tyler can shoot, man. Tyler's going to get a chance to play in the NBA. He's one of the best shooters in the country. He gets his feet set. He's a tremendous shooter, and he works unbelievably hard." Mick Cronin

UCLA's Offense is Lethal

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA’s offense is among the best units Mick Cronin has coached. The defense, however, is the one area truly holding the team back. With the tournament approaching, UCLA needs to lean into what it has done best this season — its offensive production.

"Our offense, other than a couple games, has been great all year in points per possession. College basketball is way up in the last five years and way up this year. But it's the best team I've ever coached. In 23 years as a head coach, as far as most points per possession. So defense is all I worry about with this team." Mick Cronin