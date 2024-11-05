UCLA Opponent Preview: Iowa Defense
On Friday, UCLA is going to need to dig need to pull off another upset, this time against one of the best teams in the Big Ten.
Iowa (6-3), comes off a dominant 42-10 win over Wisconsin and, like the Bruins, is on a two-game win streak.
Much of the Hawkeyes' success has come from their defense.
As the Bruins prepare for one of their biggest challenges yeet, let's take a look at Iowa's formidable defense:
The Hawkeyes have the third-best overall defense in the Big Ten, trailing only Indiana (No. 1) and USC (No. 2). Iowa is allowing just 324.9 yards per game.
Iowa's defensive effort has been led by linebacker Jay Higgins, who through nine games, is alreeady approaching 100 tackles. He currently has 94, 30 more than the next Hawkeye.
Iowa's defense is particularly best against the run, having allowed just 112.6 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 24th in the nation. The good news for UCLA, though, is the Bruins just dominated a Nebraska team on the ground that ranks top 10 in the run game. And that was on the road.
The Hawkeyes are very effective at keeping points off the board, ranking 20th in the country in scoring defense with just 20.3 points allowed per game.
For the Bruins to win on Friday, of course, they are going to need to score, and fortunately for them, they are one of the most efficient teams in the conference when it comes to red zone trips.
Overall, UCLA is going to need to have a similar offensive showing as it did against Nebraska, as its defense probably isn't going to be able to limit Iowa too often on Friday.
