Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    UCLA Football Prepares for Thanksgiving With Hot Dishes, Cold Takes, Team Bonding
    Publish date:

    UCLA Football Prepares for Thanksgiving With Hot Dishes, Cold Takes, Team Bonding

    From turkey-ham debates to home-cooked meals, the Bruins are gearing up for some big holiday meals Thursday.
    Author:

    From turkey-ham debates to home-cooked meals, the Bruins are gearing up for some big holiday meals Thursday.

    Every November, the college football world gets taken by storm when a coach comes out firing some unpopular opinions on Thanksgiving favorites.

    Chip Kelly is not going to be that coach.

    "Whatever’s served," Kelly said, when asked what his favorite holiday dish was. "I’m not a cook, so I don’t get to dictate the menu."

    UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) will have a team dinner at the Luskin Conference Center on campus Wednesday night, a precursor to whatever everyone has going on for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Cornerback Obi Eboh was in the same camp as Kelly when it came to playing it safe, claiming his favorites were turkey, cranberry sauce, apple pie and candied yams.

    "No hot takes over here, man, I'm pretty basic when it comes to all that stuff," Eboh said. "Just as long as I got a ton of food and stuffing and all that type of stuff."

    Just because a handful of Bruins kept things on the basic side in press conferences doesn't mean they hadn't been fishing for each other's divisive food opinions, though.

    "The biggest question going around our locker room and our training room was either if you're a ham or turkey guy," said center Duke Clemens. "I would say I'm a ham guy, sorry to the turkey."

    Clemens argued in favor of ham because it's the more versatile meat, he said, and can be fried for breakfast, used in sandwiches or served for fancy family-style dinners around the holidays. The offensive lineman also has a few other Thanksgiving favorites that wouldn't pop up on too many of his teammates' lists.

    Read More

    Hailing from Hawaii, Clemens said his family would always have the traditional Thanksgiving staples on their dinner table, supplemented by some Hawaiian favorites – poke, kalua pig and rice, which Clemens says he just has to have.

    Clemens' parents are back in Hawaii, so he said he's going to have dinner with his sister, who lives nearby.

    Not every player on the team has family in the Los Angeles area, however, meaning some will flock to their teammates' homes or go to a dinner hosted by the team.

    Eboh and running back Ethan Fernea are among those who will be sticking in Westwood, heading over to defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia's apartment. Ogbonnia has a reputation of being the team's top chef, and this isn't the first time he's hosted his teammates for Thanksgiving.

    "I spent Thanksgiving at Otito’s apartment last year and he’s an unbelievable cook – probably the best Thanksgiving meal I’ve ever had, to be honest," Fernea said. "If you ever get a chance to have Otito cook you a meal, I highly recommend."

    Fernea said Ogbonnia made mac and cheese in 2020 that was "out of this world," while a recent Los Angeles Times story highlighted his other recipes, from cornbread and strawberry cheesecake to stuffing, ribs, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and even roasted duck. Fernea said there were roughly 30 players who showed up to Ogbonnia and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II's apartment for past Thanksgivings, and that he was looking forward to seeing what ends up on the menu this fall.

    And perhaps after they devour the dishes that come sliding across the dinner table Thursday, the Bruins can feast on the visiting Golden Bears on Saturday.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_15308067
    Football

    UCLA Football Prepares for Thanksgiving With Hot Dishes, Cold Takes, Team Bonding

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17220344
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Postgame Takeaways

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 12.22.45 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Obi Eboh, Duke Clemens Share Thanksgiving Traditions, Plans Ahead of UCLA-Cal

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17220315
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Social Media Reactions to the Bulldogs Trouncing the Bruins in Las Vegas

    6 hours ago
    IMG_4164
    Football

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 24

    7 hours ago
    IMG_2386
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17219834
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA Men's Basketball Buried Early, Loses Final Four Rematch to Top-Ranked Gonzaga

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15843879
    Men's Basketball

    Fanbases, National Media Gearing Up For UCLA-Gonzaga Final Four Rematch

    Nov 23, 2021