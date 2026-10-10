UCLA Confidence Meter: How I'm Feeling About Each Position Group
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As the Bruins prepare to battle the Ducks on the road, here’s where my confidence lies with each positional group heading into the contest.
Quarterback
I feel moderately confident about Nico Iamaleava heading into the matchup against the Ducks. His ability to play under pressure will be tested, but he’s faced rowdy crowds in his college career, certainly while playing in the SEC at Tennessee.
If this Oregon defensive front shuts down the run game, it will be up to Iamaleava to save the day and be effective through the air.
Running Back
This is the group I feel the most confident in from a talent standpoint, but I feel cautious about it against Oregon. It’s no secret that this UCLA team has lived off its run game, and if Oregon can shut it down, it could be bad news.
Stopping the run will definitely be the priority for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, but I think the talent and committee are good enough to still produce in this game.
Wide Receivers
I'm cautiously optimistic about this group. The wide receiver room has been iffy to start the season, with Semaj Morgan leading the group with just 174 yards.
Someone will need to step up and create separation in this game, or it could be a long afternoon for the Bruins. I like the fact that Aidan Mizell is available again, and I can see him potentially changing the game with an explosive play.
Tight Ends
There’s not much to say about the tight ends in terms of their receiving role, as they’ve been almost nonexistent. Brayden Loftin seems to be getting more looks as a receiver, but for the most part, this unit acts as a sixth offensive lineman, and it has been effective so far.
Offensive Line
This will be the toughest test for a unit I have been confident in all season long. They'll have to protect Iamaleava from unnecessary hits inside the pocket and create lanes for the committee in the backfield to sustain long drives downfield. This unit will have to stay disciplined in a harsh road environment, but I feel confident this unit has the talent to get it done.
Defensive Line
I feel moderately confident in this defensive line group. They have had a quiet season so far, and the pressure they’ve put on the quarterback has been mediocre.
The pass rush needs to step it up in this game, and if they can rattle Dylan Raiola, it could allow this secondary to get the takeaways they need to win.
Linebackers
I feel completely confident in this linebacking corps heading into this matchup. Sammy Omosigho has been electric all season, and if he keeps forcing turnovers in this game, it could be a huge difference-maker. Jalen Woods has also been one of the team's unsung heroes so far this season, and Trent Hendrick continues to improve as the season goes on.
Secondary
This secondary has taken the ball away from teams at an elite rate so far. In a game that could very well come down to which team wins the turnover battle, I like the edge this secondary gives the Bruins. Safety Tao Johnson will also return to action this week, which will be a huge boost for this unit.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.