UCLA Confidence Meter: How I'm Feeling About Each Position Group

As the Bruins prepare to battle the Ducks on the road, here’s where my confidence lies with each positional group heading into the contest.

Quarterback

I feel moderately confident about Nico Iamaleava heading into the matchup against the Ducks . His ability to play under pressure will be tested, but he’s faced rowdy crowds in his college career, certainly while playing in the SEC at Tennessee.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this Oregon defensive front shuts down the run game, it will be up to Iamaleava to save the day and be effective through the air.

Running Back

This is the group I feel the most confident in from a talent standpoint, but I feel cautious about it against Oregon. It’s no secret that this UCLA team has lived off its run game, and if Oregon can shut it down, it could be bad news.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run will definitely be the priority for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, but I think the talent and committee are good enough to still produce in this game.

Wide Receivers

I'm cautiously optimistic about this group. The wide receiver room has been iffy to start the season, with Semaj Morgan leading the group with just 174 yards.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone will need to step up and create separation in this game, or it could be a long afternoon for the Bruins. I like the fact that Aidan Mizell is available again, and I can see him potentially changing the game with an explosive play.

Tight Ends

There’s not much to say about the tight ends in terms of their receiving role, as they’ve been almost nonexistent. Brayden Loftin seems to be getting more looks as a receiver, but for the most part, this unit acts as a sixth offensive lineman, and it has been effective so far.

Offensive Line

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Riley Robell (51) celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the toughest test for a unit I have been confident in all season long. They'll have to protect Iamaleava from unnecessary hits inside the pocket and create lanes for the committee in the backfield to sustain long drives downfield. This unit will have to stay disciplined in a harsh road environment, but I feel confident this unit has the talent to get it done.

Defensive Line

I feel moderately confident in this defensive line group. They have had a quiet season so far, and the pressure they’ve put on the quarterback has been mediocre.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) is hit from behind just as he throws by UCLA Bruins defensive line Sahir West (15) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass rush needs to step it up in this game, and if they can rattle Dylan Raiola , it could allow this secondary to get the takeaways they need to win.

Linebackers

I feel completely confident in this linebacking corps heading into this matchup. Sammy Omosigho has been electric all season, and if he keeps forcing turnovers in this game, it could be a huge difference-maker. Jalen Woods has also been one of the team's unsung heroes so far this season, and Trent Hendrick continues to improve as the season goes on.

Secondary

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This secondary has taken the ball away from teams at an elite rate so far. In a game that could very well come down to which team wins the turnover battle, I like the edge this secondary gives the Bruins. Safety Tao Johnson will also return to action this week, which will be a huge boost for this unit.