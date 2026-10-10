Kansas vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The No. 12 ranked Utah Utes host the Kansas Jayhawks in one of the latest games on Saturday night’s slate.

Utah is undefeated through its first four games of the season. The Utes were favored by at least -13.5 in their first three games before getting a 31-17 win at Iowa State as -7.5 favorites.

On the other hand, Kansas has bookended a pair of losses as short underdogs with two blowout wins as -44.5 and -21.5 favorites against inferior schools.

Utah got a 31-21 road win last November in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup.

Kansas vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +15.5 (-110)

Utah -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas: +500

Utah: -700

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kansas record: 2-2

Utah record: 4-0

Kansas vs. Utah Key Players to Watch

Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah Utes

Devon Dampier is off to a solid start in his senior season at Utah. He’s completed 71 of 101 passes (70/3%) for 896 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interceptions. The quarterback also has two rushing touchdowns on the season, both coming against Arkansas.

Dampier led Utah to that 31-21 at Kansas last November. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in that one, while also running the ball 11 times for 50 yards.

The senior quarterback should have another big game against a lackluster Jayhawks squad.

Kansas vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

Kansas has yet to go on the road this season, and it failed to cover the spread in its two losses thus far. The Jayhawks lost by 17 as +3.5 underdogs and then by seven as +4.5 underdogs.

On the flip side, Utah is a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season, and it hasn’t been particularly close in any of the Utes’ first four games.

Utah should be able to run away with this one at home. It got a 14-point win at Iowa State last week, and the Jayhawks are a step below the Cyclones.

Pick: Utah -15.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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