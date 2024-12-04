UCLA's Home Stadium to Receive Massive Renovations
The Rose Bowl, UCLA football's home stadium, is one of the oldest and most iconic in the sporting world.
And now, it's going to get even better.
On Monday, the Rose Bowl announced the launch of its Lasting Legacy Campaign, a two-phase project that will consist of $80 million worth of upgrades to the stadium.
According to the Rose Bowl Lasting Legacy website, "The Lasting Legacy Campaign is a vital effort to maintain the Rose Bowl Stadium's® status as a global icon in sports, entertainment, and culture. Through eight major improvement projects, set for completion by and beyond the 2028 Olympic Games, the campaign will prioritize the improvement of the experience at America's Stadium for all fans, by leveraging the sights, sounds and views that have written the venue's iconic story. These upgrades will not only preserve its historic legacy, but also amplify its lasting impact on Pasadena, Los Angeles County, the State of California and the nation."
Per the website, Phase I of the campaign is expected to last from 2024 to 2026 and will cost $30 to $35 million. The phase consists of a field club in the stadium's south end zone, improvement to the sound system, a standing area on the east side of the stadium, refurbishment to the iconic "Rose Bowl" sign on the front of the stadium, gas and water infrastructure and enhancement to the stadium's cellular service.
The sign refurbishment, sound system improvement and east side standing area were done before UCLA's 2024 season.
Phase II of the project will cost $45 to $50 million and is expected to last from 2027 to 2029. That phase will consist of improvements to bwol seating in the stadium and an upgraded videoboard.
According to the website, "The Lasting Legacy Campaign will be led with privately-raised funds cultivated by the Legacy Foundation."
The Rose Bowl will host the Summer Olympic Games in July of 2028. It will also continue to host the Rose Bowl Game, which is part of the College Football Playoff. This postseason, the first of the 12-team format, the Rose Bowl Game will be one of the four quarterfinal games.
The Rose Bowl has hosted five Super Bowls, a men's and women's World Cup, Olympic soccer games and countless other significant sporting events.
