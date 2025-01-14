UCLA's Quentin Lake Commands Dominating Defense Against Vikings
Quentin Lake is Los Angeles. He lives Los Angeles, he breathes Los Angeles, and ever since he strapped up the pads for the first time in his life, he made sure his jersey said Los Angeles on it. The former UCLA Bruin was outstanding as his defense completed one of the most legendary feats in Los Angeles sports history.
For the first time in the history of the NFL, a team has hosted and defeated another team in the playoffs while playing in an out-of-state venue. Despite the split in attendance between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, this was a Rams home game. The field was painted with the teams' logo, their decals were everywhere, and the spirit of the city transported itself to Phoenix where Lake and the Rams smashed Minnesota, 27-9.
Lake himself was electric, leading the team with nine total tackles. The Rams as a defensive unit, played in absolute unison as the Vikings, who have one of the NFL's top-scoring offenses, was held to just nine points and 269 total yards.
Lake commanded a secondary that kept Justin Jefferson in check, holding the All-Pro pass catcher to just five receptions for 58 yards. Lake himself stopped Jefferson from reaching the endzone on a two-point conversion as shown in the picture above.
As the defensive signal caller, Lake organized an impenetrable secondary unit that gave Sam Darnold no easy completions or even visible windows to throw the ball into. The defensive unit that Lake commands finished with nine total sacks from eight different pass rushers, an interception caught by Cobie Durant, and a 57-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jared Verse.
Lake recorded a tackle for loss as the Rams held Aaron Jones to under 3.7 yards per carry. While the Vikings did have 106 yards on the ground, most came from a long run by Cam Akers on a drive that ended with no points or by Darnold scrambling as Los Angeles rarely dropped less than seven defenders into coverage.
Lake had told reporters leading up to the game that due to the wildfires affecting his hometown, this game was personal for his team.
"You want to remind guys that when stuff like this happens, it’s bigger than the game of football,” Lake said. “But at the same time, we can use this game to give L.A. hope.”
Lake returns to the city of Angels with his head held high knowing he held it down for a city in need of uplifting.
