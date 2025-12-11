UCLA Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

With UCLA's disastrous 2025 season behind them, the program and new head coach Bob Chesney are looking ahead to the future as they try to restore the Bruins to being one of the premier teams in college football.

Although Chesney has been the coach for less than a week, UCLA is already making progress on the recruiting trail, as a four-star 2027 defensive lineman recently named the Bruins among his top ten schools.

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Names UCLA in His Top 10

On Dec. 10, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported on X that Jon Ioane, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California, named UCLA as one of his top ten schools alongside Arizona State, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, and Washington.

Tustin (Calif.) '27 DL-OL Jon Ioane cut his list of schools to 10 and talked potential official visits and what school is recruiting him hardest https://t.co/akbiUQAJA6 pic.twitter.com/Xmb50f3zlp — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 10, 2025

UCLA has been targeting Ioane for nearly a year, having first extended an offer to him in January. While the Bruins have undergone a complete staff change since then, the young defensive lineman remains interested in the program.

After naming his top 10, Ioane spoke with Biggins about his list. When discussing UCLA specifically, he mentioned that he has always felt comfortable during his trips to Westwood and noted that he's excited to see what Chesney accomplishes in his first year as the Bruins' head coach.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The same goes for UCLA, I always feel comfortable when I’m on campus there too," Ioane told Biggins. "I know they just got a new hire [Bob Chesney] but I would love to see what he’s able to do with the program next year.”

While the ten schools that Ioane listed are currently his favorites, he made it clear to Biggins that they are not final and that he remains open to considering any program that offers him for the remainder of his recruitment.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’m not closing the doors on other programs who could come in and offer late but I really like these 10 right now," Ioane told Biggins

Ioane also noted that he doesn't have a timeline for when he plans to make his decision, but he did note that he hopes to take several official visits this spring and summer as he tries to narrow down his list and find the right program for him.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keanu Williams (99) after a gain during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The four-star defensive lineman would be a massive addition to UCLA's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 179 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 18 recruit from California.

If the Bruins want to land Ioane, getting him on campus for an official visit this summer will be essential for Chesney and his staff. Although UCLA still has a lot of work to do to beat out the other nine schools he listed, they are at least in the running to secure a commitment from the four-star.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans logos on the video board at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW