UCLA Should Target Transfer DB From Rival
UCLA has already landed a plethora of defensive backs from the transfer portal this offseason, but you can never have too many.
Washington safety Peyton Waters entered the transfer portal this week. While the Bruins are far from in need of additions to their secondary at this point, they had recruited the former class of 2024 four-star, so they could have some leverage if they choose to pursue him again. The Bruins were a finalist for him before he chose Washington.
Waters didn't put up monster numbers for the Huskies this past season, only totaling five tackles in what was his freshman campaign, but he still has tremendous upside and could be key to UCLA's future.
A native of Van Nuys, California, Waters was ranked the No. 21 class of 2024 prospect in the state of California and the No. 20 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Waters visited UCLA in May of 2023.
UCLA has already earned commitments from eight defensive backs via the portal. With that haul, combined with the return of Secondary Coach Demetrice Martin, the Bruins should be set in the defensive backfield.
However, Waters has three years of eligibility remaining, which makes him a very intriguing up-and-comer who could still be everything he was anticipated to be as a recruit.
The following was On3's Charles Powers' scouting journal on Waters from December, 2023:
"Two-way star with a high-end combination of coordination, ball skills and athleticism. Has unverified size, listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. Looks to have good stature and length. Should be able to add a good bit of mass after time in a college strength program.Works as a wide receiver and safety on Friday nights. Being recruited primarily as a defensive back but has the ability to play receiver at a high level as well and would be a blue-chip prospect on either side. An easy, fluid mover who changes directions well. Has twitch in his movements. Shows elite ball skills for a defensive back, drawing on his wide receiver background. Easily tracks and locates the ball in deep coverage. Looks to have very good range. Identifies and triggers quickly as a cover down defender. Active tackler and run defender. Looks to have improved in that area as a senior. Good play speed on both sides of the ball. . Opens up and covers ground with a long stride. Makes plays after the catch. Looks like the top athlete on the field at all times in his high school games. Flashes quick releases off the line. Strong production in his final two years of high school football. Finished his senior season with 71 catches for 1,150 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. Tallied 52 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Also participates in track and field, posting a strong 6-2 foot high jump as a junior. Will need to adjust to the uptick in competition and continue filling out. Older for the cycle, turning 19 years-old in January of his senior year."
