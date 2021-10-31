UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) is playing Utah (4-3, 3-2) in Week 9 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two of the top contenders in the South division against each other with major stakes on the line.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Defense porous, Kelly trusting Garbers to run full offense

7:39 p.m.: The Bruins' defense looked about as horrid as it has in past weeks, without much improvement.

The Utes were converting on third downs, and penalties helped them out as well. Linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath had a facemask called against him as well, and that set up a 10-yard rushing touchdown by running back Tavion Thomas.

UCLA didn't tie it up on its first drive of the game, but the offense looked like its normal self even without Thompson-Robinson.

Coach Chip Kelly wasn't kidding this week when he said the game plan would be the same regardless of who was starting at quarterback. Garbers scrambled for a first down and looked very mobile and viable with his legs.

The Bruins made it all the way down to the Utes' 10-yard line, following a 4th down conversion and two timeouts, but a fumble on a bad snap stalled the drive and they had to settle for three.

Kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira drilled his attempt from 28 yards away to get his team on the board.

Utah now leads UCLA 7-3 as the first quarter is nearing its final moment.

Garbers named official starter

6:59 p.m.: It took a full week, but the seemingly inevitable has been confirmed.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not starting for the Bruins. Instead, Ethan Garbers will be taking his place the same way he did on the final drive against Oregon in Week 8.

This will be Garbers' first career collegiate start, and the first game missed by Thompson-Robinson in 2021.

UCLA Athletics has not confirmed whether or not Thompson-Robinson has been ruled available or unavailable by the team's coaches and training staff.

Thompson-Robinson warming up, Anderson and Johnson out

6:33 p.m.: There is new information on the situation at quarterback for the first time in three days, and there still aren't any definitive answers.

For the earliest warmups, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was throwing with his left hand. When he came back out in full uniform, however, he was back to throwing with his right, even though it was still wrapped and taped like it had been throughout the week following his injury against Oregon last weekend.

Ethan Garbers was taking snaps from starting center Duke Clemens though, and Thompson-Robinson was paired up with Paul Grattan. Garbers also went first in the throwing rotation, so while Thompson-Robinson was still making some pretty solid throws, his hold on the starting spot is certainly up in the air.

Quarterback Chase Griffin is not dressed out on the field.

Right tackle Alec Anderson has been officially ruled out for the game altogether. Anderson sustained an injury against the Ducks a week ago, but returned a drive later to finish out that contest.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson, who was in the injured cohort at practice all week, has also been confirmed as out.

The injuries that are holding them out Saturday is undetermined.

