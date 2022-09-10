UCLA vs. Alabama State Week 2: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

A new type of opponent is on the slate for the Bruins on Saturday, with an HBCU program visiting the Rose Bowl for the first time ever. And instead of the record-breaking heat from a week ago, the two sides may have to face off in the rain this time around.

WHO: UCLA vs. Alabama State

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10

TIME: 2:07 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – J.B. Long (play-by-play), Nigel Burton (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 85, XM Ch. 198, SXM App 960 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -52 (-109), Alabama State +52 (-112)*

MONEY LINE: N/A

OVER/UNDER: O 62 (-114), U 62 (-107)*

UCLA was in the receiving votes section of the latest AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 41 and No. 38, respectively. Alabama State is not ranked and did not receive votes.

In the Pac-12 preseason media poll, UCLA was picked to finish in fourth. In the SWAC preseason media poll, Alabama State was picked to finish fourth out of six teams in the East division, but one pundit had them pegged as division champions.

UCLA went 8-4 in 2021, and is 19-25 in its four-plus years under coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins retained 58% of their production from last season, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Stephan Blaylock and defensive end Bo Calvert highlighting the returning talent.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on 62.2% completion last season, and he is entering his fifth year as the Bruins' starter. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards while splitting carries with Brittain Brown, who has been replaced by Keegan Jones, and receiver Jake Bobo hauled in 74 passes for 794 yards back at Duke.

Calvert recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, leading all returning Bruins in those categories. North Texas transfer edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy are drawing most of the attention after racking up 27.0 tackles for loss and 16 sacks for the Mean Green a year ago, while Hawaii transfer linebacker Darius Muasau put up over 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons for the Rainbow Warriors.

UCLA scored 36.5 points per game in 2021 while allowing 26.8. The Bruins picked up 226.2 yards per game through the air, plus another 220.1 on the ground.

In Week 1, UCLA beat Bowling Green 45-17, outgaining the Falcons 626-162.

Alabama State went 5-6 in 2021, but hired alumnus Eddie Robinson Jr. to take over as head coach that November. The Hornets have not had a winning season since 2015, and have not fared well against recent Power Five opponents Auburn, Florida State and Kentucky.

Myles Crawley and Dematrius Davis have split time at quarterback so far in 2022. Crawley completed 53.9% of his passes for 459 yards, five touchdowns, an interception and a 135.5 passer rating last year, while Davis transferred in from Auburn.

Jacory Merrit was the Hornets' leading rusher in 2021 with 422 yards and five touchdowns on 120 attempts, but he is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry in 2022. Davis, meanwhile, is a true dual-threat who also contributes in the running game. Receivers Isaiah Scott and La'Vontae Shenault – a former Colorado wideout and brother of the Carolina Panthers' Laviska Shenault – are the only targets in the passing game with more than four catches and 60 yards so far this season.

Alabama State scored 21.8 points per game in 2021 while allowing 28.2. The Hornets picked up 303.1 yards per game through the air, plus another 351.8 on the ground.

In Week 0, Alabama State beat Howard 23-13. In Week 1, they bested Miles 21-13.

UCLA has never played Alabama State head-to-head, nor have they played any team currently in the SWAC.

*Odds via Action Network

