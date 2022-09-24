UCLA vs. Colorado Week 4: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

After closing out nonconference play undefeated for the first time since 2015, the Bruins are headed to Boulder to try and pick up a win in their first Pac-12 showdown of the season.

WHO: UCLA vs. Colorado

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24

TIME: 11:01 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 108, XM Ch. 206, SXM App 969 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -22 (-110), Colorado +22 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -2000, Colorado +900

OVER/UNDER: O 59 (-118), U 59 (-110)*

UCLA was in the receiving votes section of the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll earlier in the season, but were missing entirely this past week. Colorado is not ranked and has not received votes all season.

In the Pac-12 preseason media poll, UCLA was picked to finish in fourth, while Colorado was picked to finish in a distant 12th.

UCLA went 8-4 in 2021, and is now 21-25 in its four-plus years under coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins retained 58% of their production from last season, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Stephan Blaylock and defensive end Bo Calvert highlighting the returning talent. Receiver Jake Bobo, edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Azizi Hearn are among the team's top transfer portal additions.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on 62.2% completion last season, and he has 662 yards, six touchdowns and one interception on 72.6% completion so far in 2022. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards last year, and he has rushed for 189 yards and a score so far in 2022 despite missing all of game No. 2 and seeing his workload limited in game No. 3.

UCLA scored 36.5 points per game in 2021 while allowing 26.8. The Bruins picked up 226.2 yards per game through the air, plus another 220.1 on the ground.

In Week 1, UCLA beat Bowling Green 45-17, outgaining the Falcons 626-162. In Week 2, they took down Alabama State 45-7 in another blowout effort. Week 3 nearly marked an end to their undefeated season, as it took a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira to fend off South Alabama 32-31.

Colorado went 4-8 in 2021, and they are now 8-13 under former UCLA head coach Karl Dorrell. The Jaguars retained 61% of their production from last season, with quarterback Brendon Lewis, running back Deion Smith, receiver Daneil Arias, linebacker Quinn Perry and defensive back Isaiah Lewis highlighting the returning talent.

Lewis may be the returning starting quarterback, but he has spent 2022 splitting time with Tennessee transfer JT Shrout and freshman Owen McCown. The three of them have combined for 125.3 yards per game on 47.7% passing with an 89.7 passer rating. With veteran running back Alex Fontenot out, Smith has put up 159 yards and a touchdown on 5.7 yards per carry, but opposing ball-carriers have far outgained him by putting up 348 rushing yards per game on 6.9 yards per carry.

Colorado scored 18.8 points per game in 2021 while allowing 26.7. The Buffaloes picked up 131.0 yards per game through the air, plus another 126.2 on the ground.

In Week 1, Colorado lost 38-13 to TCU In Week 2, they were bested by Air Force 41-10. Minnesota blew them out 49-7 in Week 3, forcing Colorado into a winless nonconference slate.

Wince 2000, 3-0 Pac-12 teams are 3-1 against 0-3 Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are the only team to pull off an upset in that spot, beating ranked Washington State on the road in 2019.

UCLA is 12-5 all-time against Colorado, but the two sides have split the matchups 2-2 since Kelly took over in Westwood. The Bruins have lost their last three games in Boulder, but were 9-2 against the Buffaloes prior to 2016.

