Skyy Clark UCLA Return Bid Takes Shape

The UCLA Bruins experienced yet another early exit in the NCAA Tournament this year, losing to the UConn Huskies 73-57 in the Round of 32. However, one of their key players from this past season may try to return to the team next season.

Guard Skyy Clark is looking to earn a fifth season of eligibility, with the intention of staying at UCLA if that year is granted to him. Clark is arguing that he deserves an extra season of eligibility because he played in only 13 games as a freshman at Illinois, leaving in January 2023 to address personal matters.

UPDATE: #UCLA senior guard Skyy Clark will seek a 5th year of eligibility.



Clark told me he’s been working with the university’s compliance office & assistant coach Nate Georgeton to submit the necessary files to the NCAA.



The basis of Clark’s argument is that he played only… — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) March 23, 2026

Clark Has Made Several Stops

Clark started in 12 of those 13 games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, and 33 percent from three-point range. From there, he transferred to Louisville for the 2023-24 season, where he averaged a career-best 13.2 points per game.

After that one season at Louisville, Clark landed in Westwood. After averaging just 8.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range in 34 games last season, Clark took another leap this past season, averaging 11.5 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the floor and 43 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reaches for a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Clark also battled through a leg injury in the middle of conference play that cost him 10 games. During his absence, the team began to slip slightly, taking several tough losses that likely affected their NCAA Tournament seeding. However, once Clark returned, the Bruins played some of their best basketball of the season, notching wins over Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan State.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark Would Be a Huge Plus

An extra year of Clark would be extremely beneficial to the Bruins for next season. The team is losing Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau due to the end of their eligibility. The pair were UCLA’s best two players this past season, with Dent leading the team in assists and Bilodeau leading the team in scoring. With them out of the picture, it could make room for Clark to take another leap if he is able to come back next season.

Nonetheless, the university will hope for the best in Clark’s case to get another year of eligibility. Should be able to return, it could help UCLA keep some continuity on the roster with the losses they’ll suffer this offseason.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after being fouled against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The California native will turn 23 years old on June 29.