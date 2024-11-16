UCLA vs. Washington Live Game Thread
A historical Pac-12 matchup has turned to the Big Ten for the first time as the UCLA Bruins (4-5) seek to win their fourth-straight and third on the road as they hit the road to face the Washington Huskies (5-5) on Friday night.
The Bruins are responding to yet another upset victory in-conference, taking down a talented Iowa Hawkeyes team last week on Homecoming night at the Rose Bowl. The Huskies are in a different position, trying to recover after a 35-6 crushing loss to No. 6 Penn State a week ago.
The Huskies are 1-3 in their last four games and are seeking to become bowl-eligible with a win in their final home game of the season. The Bruins' magic number for a bowl game is two wins. Earning one against the Huskies will put them in prime position to do so.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Bruins win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Bruins have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
One interesting storyline that plays into this year's matchup is the meeting of a pair of first-year head coaches who once shared the sideline together.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was the running backs coach in 2017 when current Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch was the Bruins' offensive coordinator. Fisch would become interim head coach for the final two games of the 2017 season, the place he was given his first head coaching opportunity.
Fisch spent the past several seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats and has played the Bruins each of the last three years with a 2-1 record in that span. It will be the first time that Foster is facing his old coaching colleague as a leader of the program.
Be sure to follow along with our live updates throughout the contest.
