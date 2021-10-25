Publish date:
WATCH: Bo Calvert on How UCLA's Defense Can Improve, Connections to Utah's Roster
The Bruins' senior linebacker was credited with six tackles against Oregon on Saturday.
UCLA football linebacker Bo Calvert was the lone player to speak to the media at the conclusion of Monday's practice.
Calvert talked about going up against his two younger brothers for the first time in his life and how that will impact his family's viewing of the Bruins' game against Utah, as well as the improvements UCLA has to make on the defensive side of the ball heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated