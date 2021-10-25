WATCH: Bo Calvert on How UCLA's Defense Can Improve, Connections to Utah's Roster

UCLA football linebacker Bo Calvert was the lone player to speak to the media at the conclusion of Monday's practice.

Calvert talked about going up against his two younger brothers for the first time in his life and how that will impact his family's viewing of the Bruins' game against Utah, as well as the improvements UCLA has to make on the defensive side of the ball heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated