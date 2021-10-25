    • October 25, 2021
    WATCH: Bo Calvert on How UCLA's Defense Can Improve, Connections to Utah's Roster
    The Bruins' senior linebacker was credited with six tackles against Oregon on Saturday.
    UCLA football linebacker Bo Calvert was the lone player to speak to the media at the conclusion of Monday's practice.

    Calvert talked about going up against his two younger brothers for the first time in his life and how that will impact his family's viewing of the Bruins' game against Utah, as well as the improvements UCLA has to make on the defensive side of the ball heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season.

