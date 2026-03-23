3 Players Who Won't Be on UCLA in 2026-27 Season

Following UCLA's rough loss to UConn in the Round of 32, it is time to look to the future.

With the loss to UConn, the Bruins are back to square one with their roster. While we can expect a good number of returners, the Bruins cannot do much about graduating seniors. UCLA has three very impactful seniors who will be moving on now that the season is over.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This will, without a doubt, be the hardest player for UCLA to lose. As the Bruins' leading scorer, Bilodeau would raise UCLA to new heights in 2025-2026. The Bruins would severely miss Bilodeau against UConn, who would sit out with a nagging knee injury. His absence would leave a void in offensive production.

In his two seasons with UCLA, he averaged 15.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. He accomplished this by shooting an impressive 50.9% from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc. UCLA will need to fill his void either through the transfer portal or in the 2026–27 recruiting class, and they will need to do so soon.

Donovan Dent | G

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent's one-year rental is finally up. To say that UCLA got the most out of him is a debate for another time. However, his end-of-season run for UCLA will always be memorable, as Dent was consistently UCLA's best player when he was needed most.

After Dent, the guard position looks good. Trent Perry will be a junior next season, and Eric Freeny will be a sophomore. Both players have shown immense promise, which could be key to UCLA staying relevant in the near future. Either way, it would have been nice to have Dent for one more year.

Skyy Clark | G

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Like Dent and Bilodeau, Skyy Clark has been a massive factor in UCLA's success this season. Although he missed nine games, his early-season run, when he was shooting around 50% from three, was magical. It would have been nice to squeeze an extra year of eligibility from him, but that does not appear to be the case.

As mentioned previously, UCLA’s guard room is in good hands. Perry quickly emerged as an excellent player while Clark was injured, which has allowed UCLA to become a more versatile team. UCLA should look to add another guard from the portal to bring even more talent to an already solid roster.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA will be losing some serious talent, but the talent carousel for the Bruins always seems to strike gold. With this in mind, UCLA should have no trouble returning to top form for the 2026 season.