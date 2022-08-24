WATCH: Carl Jones Jr. on UCLA's Defense, Physical Transformation

UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning’s fall camp session. Jones talked about his physical and positional transformation over the years, how disruptive the defense has been in practice, the Bruins’ preseason karaoke nights and his balance of strength and speed.



Dog days of camp, ready for games?

Honestly, you know, yeah, definitely getting ready for the season, a couple of days out so they’re just slowing our bodies down, getting recovery, so that’s where we’re at.

Came in as safety, now defensive end?

Man, since freshman year, I’ve been switched from safety to inside to striker to outside and it’s been a blessing. From all the coaches that I’ve had, I learned so many tools and I’m grateful for everything that they taught me and I just can’t wait to have the opportunity to show that on the field.

How much has your body changed?

Uh, yeah, a lot of body modifications but you know, my coaches always say, ‘If you really want to, you’re going to do what you have to do,’ so the past three to four years that’s what I’ve been doing. Whatever they want me to get to, I try to get to as best as I can, so. And I try to do my position as best as I can.

Most difficult part of position changes – physical or technique?

Definitely technique. You know, from safety, you’ve got space and inside your space gets cut down—shoot D-end, you’ve got one second, so definitely technique but just a lot of reps. I feel comfortable with where I’m at. You know, coach Malloe, the past coaches have taught me techniques to where I’m capable and comfortable at my size and my skill.

Defense disruptive in camp, on the verge of something?

Definitely. Our defense, we've got some guys on the team and so for our offense, you know, they’ve got a lot of new guys so we’re both going to get after it on offense and defense—can’t wait to get to the Rose Bowl.

Squatting over 500?

Yeah, shoot, we were doing maxes and everything and I got up to like 540 on the three-rep max, so I could probably do more if it was just one.

Still maintaining speed?

Oh, 100%.

How do you keep that balance?

So during the summer we go through this extensive training and they’re very smart, our strength staff. They don’t just have us go squad heck-a-heavy and then go out do sprints, so they do it very technique-wise, everything is well-managed. They make sure they keep taking care of our bodies.

How much do you weigh now, 220?

Yes.

List of best squats in weight room so people can see?

Shoot, honestly, we just know who’s got the most, whoever’s throwing on more reds than anybody else and honestly like with the Murphy twins, Sykes, everybody that just came in, when we’re in the weight room we’re just like still competing like we’re out on the field so that’s been definitely fun.

Who's been winning?

I’d say it’s a handful of guys right now on the same rack that’s just going after it.

How important is the weight room to you physically and mentally?

I see it as definitely important but as well as having a great mindset. You know, a lot of us are away from home, you know we’re in this building all the time and one thing, when we’re done training, done with the workouts, a lot of us go back to the weight room to just get after it doing our own little thing. That’s definitely been something that everybody does.

Part of new NIL platform?

Yes, sir.

Thoughts?

Honestly, it’s an opportunity for us athletes to just interact with the fans and have the opportunity to just have conversations with them, because after the games we go straight to our families and then straight to the bus to get back over here. Now, since everything’s been on phone, we have an opportunity to keep it through the phone and interact and make relationships through our new NIL.

Busy also being part of the BFA NIL group?

You know, BFA and the new one, BFA, they definitely take care of us and time-management-wise, they know we’re in fall camp right now and they know we’ve finished our games and our main focus in football and they keep it to where we won’t lose track of doing BFA NIL but focusing on football first. They find windows to where we do have off days and when we can, we can show up and it’s not something you have to show up to; you have the opportunity to and if you want to you can. That’s one thing that I love about Gene Block and how he started that.

Dance party video? Someone wearing backwards hat and chain?

That’s DJ R-Mac, the dude that be slapping on slaps over there. Yeah, we had karaoke night for the past few days and that’s just something we do as a team to just bond, get closer and see who got the vocals and who don’t.

So who does?

Shoot, so last night with the hype stuff with the chains, Gary Smith, the transfer from Duke, he killed the show, had the mic the whole time, him and Jay Toia, so definitely a fun time.

