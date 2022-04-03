WATCH: UCLA Running Backs Coach DeShaun Foster on Zach Charbonnet, Spring Practice
The Bruin running backs had their first practice in pads this spring, giving Foster a chance to better evaluate his options in the backfield.
UCLA football running backs coach DeShaun Foster spoke to the media Saturday morning after the team's third spring practice. Foster talked about Zach Charbonnet deciding to return for his senior year, who could step up to replace Brittain Brown and how he thought the Bruins looked in their first padded practice of the year.
