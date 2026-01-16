Bruins Extend Offer to 4-Star 2027 Linebacker

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window winds down, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff are becoming increasingly active on the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle heats up.

The Bruins have already made progress with several 2027 prospects over the past few months and have recently extended offers to several recruits, including a four-star linebacker who’s among the top players in the country.

UCLA Offers Elite 2027 Linebacker

On Jan. 14, UCLA extended an offer to Colton McKibben, a four-star linebacker from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico. McKibben shared on X that the Bruins' offer came after a conversation with linebackers coach Vic So’oto.

"After a great call and conversation with [Coach Vic So'oto] I am blessed to receive an offer from [UCLA Football]!" McKibben wrote.

UCLA was the 15th Division I program to offer McKibben, who is one of the top linebacker recruits in the country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 198 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 12 linebacker, and the No. 1 prospect from New Mexico.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McKibben is one of the first high school prospects that Chesney has offered since taking over as UCLA’s head coach, and the second four-star the Bruins have offered in the past few days, alongside defensive lineman Zane Rowe.

The New Mexico native is coming off a strong junior season at Carlsbad, where, according to his Hudl, he recorded 111 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebackers Carson Schwesinger (49) and Jalen Woods (17) tackle Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While several programs are pursuing McKibben, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman reported in December that Oklahoma and Arizona State are currently the two schools that stand out most to the young linebacker.

The good news for UCLA is that McKibben hasn’t set a commitment date, and there isn’t a timeline for his decision, giving Chesney and his staff plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach, most of Chesney's energy has gone toward building a staff and recruiting in the 2026 transfer portal. Now that the portal is nearing its close, he and his staff have become much more active on the high school recruiting trail and are aiming to land one of the nation’s top 2027 classes.

Offering McKibben shows that the Bruins are targeting some of the top prospects in the country in the 2027 cycle. While the Bruins have a lot of work to do to land the four-star linebacker, they have at least opened the door to that possibility.

