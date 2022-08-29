WATCH: Jake Bobo on Rose Bowl Debut, Role in UCLA Passing Game

UCLA football wide receiver Jake Bobo spoke to reporters following Monday morning's practice session. Bobo talked about his first ever game in the Rose Bowl, the 100-degree heat in the forecast for Saturday, how he can be effective against different types of coverage and how he sees himself fitting into the passing game.



Ready for first game at the Rose Bowl?

I’m ready. I’m ready. It feels like I’ve been here five years waiting on this Saturday, got here in January so I’m ready to go and I know these guys are ready to go too.

Been to the Rose Bowl?

I took a visit in December and that was the first and only time I’ve been up there. You grow up watching the Rose Bowl games so it would be pretty cool to go up there and play in it. We play in it a couple of times this fall and hopefully we’ll play in the actual game on Jan. [2]

Someone let you in when you went?

[Laughs] I went up with one of the administration guys out here at UCLA and he let me in, I didn’t have to climb any fences or anything—I would have.

Walk on the field and envision things?

A little bit. I was still kind of making the decision at that point, but I mean you go up there and see that, it kind of makes things a little easier.

Ready for 102 degrees Saturday?

Woof. Woof. I mean, coming from Durham I think has prepared me a little bit for 102, but yeah, I mean, until you’re in it, I’m not sure how much you can prepare for it.

Not as much humidity?

That’s true. A little bit of dry heat, yeah, but heat is heat. I’m going to have to hydrate up for that one.

Coming together after camp?

Oh, yeah, absolutely. I think we kind of felt that winding down in camp the last week and a half or so of camp, kind of feel the team gelling in a way that you hadn’t really felt before. And then as you get into game week it’s just preparation, less going up against our own defense and more a little bit of scout team stuff and preparing for their defensive scheme. And our defense does the same thing but it’s been cool to see how this team has kind of come together that last week or so of camp.

Your role when you got here compared to now?

Um, I think it’s always kind of been the same—just kind of come in and be a guy that one, guys just talk to and Dorian can rely on and I felt like coming in this year, an older guy in a relatively experienced room, just to come in and be a reliable receiver. If Dorian needs somebody to go to, I can be there for him and be somebody to lead some of the younger receivers in our receiver group, but at the end of the day I came out here to win games and whatever I can do to help this team do this, I’m going to do. So I didn’t necessarily see myself in a particular role but whatever I could do to help this team win.

Special teams something you volunteer for?

No, I think as a football player you want to be on special teams. If you start seeing yourself as only a receiver it’s kind of where you get in some trouble but like I said, if they want to fill me in there at kickoff, kickoff return, I’ll do whatever to get to 1-0 this week.

Lots of talk about how you're a weapon against man coverage and 1-on-1s, but how can you contribute against a zone?

Yeah, I think Dorian will help a lot with that. I think in zone coverage he’s going to get a lot of eyes on him, so as a receiver it’s just finding pockets whether that’s Cover-3, some corners, Cover-2, whatever it is, you know, all eyes are going to be on [No.] 1 when he drops back and just the things he can do with his legs just to find open space, if he needs to dump it off I’ll be right there for him and if we have a scheme or a route combo that’s best against zone, so be it, but when it comes to zone coverage, man coverage, I don’t want to say it’s the same thing but you have to find a way to make plays at the end of the day.

Newest food find in Westwood Village?

Not really recently. The month of August I didn’t get out a whole lot because we’ve been in the Wass three meals a day, but I’ll definitely let you know when I come across it.

NIL deal?

That’s true. Yeah, I’m working on it, I don’t know if In-N-Out will be up for it after that last comment though.

