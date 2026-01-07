UCLA Lands Iowa State Transfer Defensive Back

The UCLA Bruins have added another high-impact transfer on the defensive side of the ball, coming to an agreement with Iowa State transfer defensive back Ta’Shawn James.

James, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in just 8 games for the Cyclones in 2025, racking up 33 total tackles, and 5 pass deflections. The year prior, he accumulated 41 total tackles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 forced fumble.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (right) with CBS Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He helped Carl Albert earn three state championships in 2019, 2020, and 2022. He was a two-way talent at Carl Albert, finishing his senior season with 74 tackles, nine for a loss of yards, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up.

On offense, he snagged 31 receptions for 535 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also averaging 31.4 yards per kick return.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) and Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ta'Shawn James (19) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He’ll now join Bob Chesney’s program at UCLA, as he and his staff look to turnaround what has been a disappointing two seasons in the Big Ten. A staple in the Pac-12 for decades, UCLA made the transition to the Big Ten before the 2024 season, and they’ve struggled mightily. As for Chesney, he was previously the head coach at James Madison, leading the Dukes to a 12-2 record this season including an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

In addition to James, the Bruins have also brought in seven other transfers so far. Those transfers include defensive back Dante Lovett, offensive tackle Hall Schmidt, offensive lineman Riley Robell, tight end Josh Phifer, edge Aiden Gobaira, offensive tackle JD Rayner, and edge Ryan McCullough .

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA does have some key returners to the program, including starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but they also have suffered some big transfer portal losses in the form of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and linebacker Isaiah Chishom. Chesney will have his work cut out for him in his first offseason with the Bruins, as he’ll need to make up for several key losses on both sides of the ball.

The Bruins are just 8-16 combined over the last two seasons, and were one of the worst teams in the Big Ten last season, going 3-9, and firing former head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season. Nonetheless, a strong offseason from Chesney can put the Bruins in position to contend in the Big Ten next season, and get the program back on its feet after a forgettable first two seasons in the conference.

