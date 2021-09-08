WATCH: Cam Johnson, Martel Irby Discuss Atmosphere, Lessons From LSU Win

The Bruin defense knocked the Tigers around early and often Saturday night, and two of the players responsible for that physicality spoke to reporters Wednesday.

No. 16 UCLA football (2-0) cornerback Cam Johnson and striker Martel Irby were the two players selected to meet with the media following Wednesday's practice. Johnson detailed his decision to transfer from North Texas to UCLA, while Irby went through how he wound up transitioning from running back to defensive back in the offseason, and both talked about the packed Rose Bowl and "sissy blue shirt" fiasco from the LSU game.

CAM JOHNSON

Journey to UCLA, what attracted you here?

Definitely. So basically, what attracted me to UCLA after hopping in the transfer portal, it was the No. 1 public school, my mom really values education, my dad was a football guy, so I felt like I'd get the best balance being at a school like this.

Experience so far?

Definitely, I heard that we had a lot of depth and a lot of older guys, a lot of maturity on this team, going into UCLA. It was everything I expected, just a lot of hard-working guys getting the job done, and that's really the reason why I hopped into the transfer portal, to get that culture.

Aggressive defensive scheme new to you?

Man, it's different. I don't believe I've been on a team that sends that much pressure that amount of times throughout the game. I'm used to three-man front, this team, we tend to mix it up, which is good, throw in a lot of blitz packages. But it definitely helps us in the back end with bad throws from the quarterbacks and just a line that can make better plays. Sometimes, the front is so good that in the back end, we're not really getting anything our way because the guys are able to get to the backfield, so it's definitely beneficial to the team entirely.

LSU offense fit the billing of being a tough offense to handle?

So that matchup, the matchup for us, I felt like in practice, we were really working hard, we were getting good looks from the scout team, so practice was actually harder than the game since we had a lot of guys on the team working so hard. So it kind of felt real natural being in the game, everybody was confident due to our preparation in practice, so we weren't – nobody came in scared, everybody was ready, we're ready to play, we're ready to go and just do the things we've been doing in practice.

Ever played in front of 70,000 fans?

I'd say at UNT, we played against Iowa one time, so I'd say that was a pretty packed out game. But seeing the Rose Bowl like that, that was an experience, it was euphoric and it's something that I'll probably remember for the rest of my life, definitely.

Starting 2-0 and being ranked help bring that atmosphere to the rest of the home games?

That's a great question, I'm really hoping that fans are hyped about this team due to what we've done so far and that people will continue to fill up the stadium. I noticed that a good amount of the stadium was filled by LSU fans, who are well-known for traveling. So if we could just get all of LA and all the bandwagoners to hop on, that's great, we need everybody.

Trying to get NIL deal out of the blue shirt thing?

I haven't even really taken advantage of the NIL thing, I've been locked onto the overall goal of trying to win these games. But as far as the sissy blue shirt goes, I haven't really looked into it that much, I'm sure maybe some other guys have, I have no clue. I'm just focused on trying to get a ring this year, that's it.

Regaining focus during improvement week, bridge big win to Fresno State game?

It's not always easy to win, we should celebrate our wins and that's definitely what we did after that game, but like Chip Kelly been saying, next. It's time to reset, everybody, we've been coming into practice real focused, everybody knows that we have a chip on our shoulder from the past few years. I haven't been here, but I can see it in everybody's eyes on that team that has been here, that they have a chip on their shoulder. We're trying to prove a point this year, we've got a great team, we know what we have, so we're ignoring the hype of whatever everything on media is saying. That's all good, all that candy, the eye candy, we're just buckling down and staying humble and preparing for the next game, trying to win.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated