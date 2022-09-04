WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Mo Osling III on UCLA Containing Bowling Green

UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. and defensive back Mo Osling III spoke to reporters following Saturday afternoon’s 45-17 win over Bowling Green. The pair talked about playing in 100-degree hear, shutting out the Falcons in the second half and fighting themselves out of an early 10-point hole.



Holding Bowling Green to 162 yards?

Carl Jones Jr.: Honestly, I wasn’t even looking at the scoreboard, none of us was. If a play happened, we kept pushing. We didn’t flinch, and that was one of the biggest things. Defense didn’t flinch, offense didn’t flinch. We gave the offense back the ball. We scored. That’s all we could do as a team, just don’t flinch.

Mo Osling III: We just had a so what, now what mentality. So what, it happened, so you got to go onto the next play at that point. We went out there and played as a team, as a unit with love. We came out victorious at the end of the day.

Forcing 3-and-outs in the heat?

MO: That’s the game plan. Go out there, three and out, get off the field. Get back to the sideline. We had our nutritionist Ross do a great job preparing us this week. We knew it was going to be hot, so, overhydrating, we got towels and stuff. I think our nutritionists did a great job of preparing us for this game.

Veterans different feeling this year?

CJ: It’s definitely a new feeling. But once again, we just feel a lot closer. This whole break, this whole summer break, spring break, I feel was just got closer as a unit. Closer as a team. That showed on the field today. When things got rough, 7-0, we didn’t flinch. Once again, like I said we just went back to it, stops, like y’all said 106 yards. I don’t think nobody else can do that as a D and as a unit, we just played together as brothers.

MO: What Carl said.

Response to being down early and then 10 drives in a row without allowing a score?

MO: Football, it’s like a roller coaster. It goes up and down, side to side. So you got to stay on the ride, really, regardless of what happens. You got to keep playing at the end of the day. I got my boys Carl with me out there, Darius, my d-line had a great night tonight. I couldn’t even get any passes thrown to me because they were in the backfield so much so big shoutout to them. The linebackers played good, the corners played excellent. Everybody just played good tonight.

Hottest game you've played in?

CJ: Either last year, first week vs. Hawaii or this one

MO: I wasn’t that hot though

CJ: We were sweating a little bit but it’s part of the game

Preparing for a hot game?

CJ: Definitely a mental thing. Throughout the whole week, we knew it was going to be hot. Tuesday and Wednesday was hot on the turf at UCLA. We got the big glass and it’s just glimmering onto the field, so it makes it even hotter. I’d definitely say that went into play. We were just prepared. Ross had us hydrated. And we going to thank Ross for sure, because i think they had about eight cramps

MO: You were counting?

CJ: I was counting. Eight cramps. I feel like they was just burning timeouts.

MO: I feel like it was hotter on Tuesday than it was today, so just preparation, mentally and physically we prepared. We’re onto next week. Try to go 1-0 next week.

