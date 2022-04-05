WATCH: Kenny Churchwell III Talks UCLA Replacing Quentin Lake, Bringing the Boom

UCLA football defensive back Kenny Churchwell III spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Churchwell talked about what the Bruins' defense will look like with Quentin Lake leaving the safeties group, bringing back his hard-hitting ways from high school and staying connected with the departing teammates looking to make it in the NFL.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated