Skip to main content
WATCH: Kenny Churchwell III Talks UCLA Replacing Quentin Lake, Bringing the Boom

WATCH: Kenny Churchwell III Talks UCLA Replacing Quentin Lake, Bringing the Boom

The Bruins lost six of their top nine defensive backs from a year ago, with several looking to make it big in April's NFL Draft.

The Bruins lost six of their top nine defensive backs from a year ago, with several looking to make it big in April's NFL Draft.

UCLA football defensive back Kenny Churchwell III spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Churchwell talked about what the Bruins' defense will look like with Quentin Lake leaving the safeties group, bringing back his hard-hitting ways from high school and staying connected with the departing teammates looking to make it in the NFL.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

IMG_4600
Football

WATCH: Mo Osling III on 6th Spring With UCLA Football, Going Out With a Bang

By Sam Connon11 minutes ago
AX4I3339
Softball

Aaliyah Jordan Earns Medical Redshirt, Will Return to UCLA Softball For 7th Season

By Benjamin Royer24 minutes ago
16D5DC12-034C-4F69-B324-6B9BF0A14529
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football Personnel, Filling Roles and Holes

By Sam Connon3 hours ago
USATSI_17220347
Men's Basketball

Report: UCLA Men's Basketball Part of Loaded 2023 Maui Invitational Field

By Sam Connon6 hours ago
IMG_3330
Men's Basketball

Elite Class of 2023 Recruit Kwame "KJ" Evans Jr. Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5

By Sam Connon20 hours ago
USATSI_2155448
Men's Basketball

Connon: No, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is Not the G.O.A.T. Over UCLA's John Wooden

By Sam Connon21 hours ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

‘Bleav in UCLA': Looking Back at the Bruins' Season, Coach K vs. John Wooden Debate

By Sam ConnonApr 4, 2022
_NE2SY8g_400x400
Football

Class of 2023 Linebacker Siale Esera Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

By Sam ConnonApr 3, 2022