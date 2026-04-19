The Next Breakout NFL Prospect from UCLA

With the 2026 NFL Draft coming up next week, college football teams across the country must replace some of their best players as they head off to the professional ranks.

In doing so, they'll discover the next wave of college football stars and top-tier NFL prospects. UCLA has plenty of potential breakout players, led by James Madison transfer Wayne Knight, who has a great chance of becoming the Bruins' starting running back.

Wayne Knight's College Football Career

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight spent the previous four seasons with new head coach Bob Chesney and much of the current UCLA staff at JMU. He carved out his first significant role in 2024, rushing for 449 yards and two touchdowns on only 77 carries. He then topped that production last season, leading the Dukes with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Those numbers were among the nation's leaders, so it could be argued he already had a breakout season. However, doing it again against consistent Big Ten and other Power Conference competition could catapult him into the conversation as one of the top running backs in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Why This Could Be Breakout Year

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The opportunity is simple. UCLA is desperate for playmakers on offense, and Knight presents one of the best options. The only other running back on the roster with a similar amount of experience is fellow senior Anthony Woods, but Woods has not put up nearly the same production as Knight.

Knight also has an advantage with his familiarity with the coaching staff at UCLA. While the rest of the group is learning the offense and trying to catch up, the senior already knows the system and how he should operate within it. He also has a pre-existing relationship with his head coach and offensive coordinator, which has built rapport and earned their trust.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight could be the x-factor that the Bruins need on offense to complement quarterback Nico Iamaleava.



The JMU transfer rumbled for over 1,300 yards for the Dukes last season. pic.twitter.com/8oGYGeZpYu — Gabriel Duarte (@GabrielNDuarte_) April 2, 2026

Chesney's system also emphasizes the running game. His running backs always have great numbers, and last season's JMU team was among the top 10 rushing teams in college football. They'll look to Knight to help replicate that and set the tone during Year One at UCLA.

Then, there's the Big Ten factor. The elite Big Ten teams are known for tenacious defenses, much more athletic and menacing than most of the competition Knight faced in the Sun Belt Conference with JMU. He did hold his own in his one game against the Big Ten, rushing for 110 yards against Oregon in last season's College Football Playoff.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Yet that's only one game, and while his overall 2025 work is impressive, it was also full of inconsistent performances. So the one concern that remains is whether he can do that against stronger competition in 2026. If he can, Wayne Knight could start climbing up draft boards for 2027 and become a household name.