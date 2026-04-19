The Next Breakout NFL Prospect from UCLA
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With the 2026 NFL Draft coming up next week, college football teams across the country must replace some of their best players as they head off to the professional ranks.
In doing so, they'll discover the next wave of college football stars and top-tier NFL prospects. UCLA has plenty of potential breakout players, led by James Madison transfer Wayne Knight, who has a great chance of becoming the Bruins' starting running back.
Wayne Knight's College Football Career
Knight spent the previous four seasons with new head coach Bob Chesney and much of the current UCLA staff at JMU. He carved out his first significant role in 2024, rushing for 449 yards and two touchdowns on only 77 carries. He then topped that production last season, leading the Dukes with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those numbers were among the nation's leaders, so it could be argued he already had a breakout season. However, doing it again against consistent Big Ten and other Power Conference competition could catapult him into the conversation as one of the top running backs in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Why This Could Be Breakout Year
The opportunity is simple. UCLA is desperate for playmakers on offense, and Knight presents one of the best options. The only other running back on the roster with a similar amount of experience is fellow senior Anthony Woods, but Woods has not put up nearly the same production as Knight.
Knight also has an advantage with his familiarity with the coaching staff at UCLA. While the rest of the group is learning the offense and trying to catch up, the senior already knows the system and how he should operate within it. He also has a pre-existing relationship with his head coach and offensive coordinator, which has built rapport and earned their trust.
Chesney's system also emphasizes the running game. His running backs always have great numbers, and last season's JMU team was among the top 10 rushing teams in college football. They'll look to Knight to help replicate that and set the tone during Year One at UCLA.
Then, there's the Big Ten factor. The elite Big Ten teams are known for tenacious defenses, much more athletic and menacing than most of the competition Knight faced in the Sun Belt Conference with JMU. He did hold his own in his one game against the Big Ten, rushing for 110 yards against Oregon in last season's College Football Playoff.
Yet that's only one game, and while his overall 2025 work is impressive, it was also full of inconsistent performances. So the one concern that remains is whether he can do that against stronger competition in 2026. If he can, Wayne Knight could start climbing up draft boards for 2027 and become a household name.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.