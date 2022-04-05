WATCH: Mo Osling III on 6th Spring With UCLA Football, Going Out With a Bang

UCLA football defensive back Mo Osling III spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Osling talked about what it was like to be back for his sixth round of spring practices with the Bruins, as well as how the defense has changed with so many new coaches and how he expects to be a leader in the secondary.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated