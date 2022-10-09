Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Football Remains on the Rise Following Big Win

Another high-profile win has further bolstered the Bruins' public image midway through the season.

UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) earned 907 points in the Week 7 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 11 in the country. The Bruins had not been ranked all season long prior to Week 5, but have now made the top 25 in back-to-back weeks.

It took a 40-32 win over then-No. 15 Washington to get UCLA up to No. 18 last week's poll, and a 42-32 win over Utah this Saturday gave them an additional boost. The Bruins are now two-thirds of the way through their midseason gauntlet, and they have managed to come out unscathed and among the top teams in the Pac-12.

When UCLA takes on Oregon after its upcoming bye, it will be just the fifth time the team has been ranked in 50 games under coach Chip Kelly. This is officially the latest in a season the Bruins have been ranked under Kelly's watch.

UCLA also moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll, earning the No. 12 spot earlier on Sunday.

Towards the top of the AP poll, Georgia retook the No. 1 spot after blowing out Auburn. Alabama fell to No. 3, still picking up a few first-place votes, while Ohio State moved up to No. 2 with 20 first-place votes.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC fell from No. 6 to No. 7 after gutting one out against Washington State at home. Utah dropped from No. 11 to No. 20 thanks to its loss to UCLA, and Oregon stayed put at No. 12 after beating Arizona 49-22.

Washington State remained in the receiving votes section, but dropped from No. 26 to No. 36. Washington, on the other hand, fell out entirely.

The Bruins are ranked second-highest in the Pac-12, and their next game is against the No. 12 Ducks in Eugene in two weeks.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (6-0), 1535 points (32 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (6-0), 1507 (20)

3. Alabama (6-0), 1489 (11)

4. Clemson (6-0), 1348

5. Michigan (6-0), 1319

6. Tennessee (5-0), 1232

7. USC (6-0), 1214

8. Oklahoma State (5-0), 1150

9. Ole Miss (6-0), 1061

10. Penn State (5-0), 974

11. UCLA (6-0), 907

12. Oregon (5-1), 893

13. TCU (5-0), 819

14. Wake Forest (5-1), 748

15. North Carolina State (5-1), 746

16. Mississippi State (5-1), 589

17. Kansas State (5-1), 559

18. Syracuse (5-0), 393

19. Kansas (5-1), 330

20. Utah (4-2), 328

21. Cincinnati (5-1), 257

22. Kentucky (4-2), 150

22. Texas (4-2), 150

24. Illinois (5-1), 117

25. James Madison (5-0), 105

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1

