How To Watch UCLA WBB Clash With No. 11 North Carolina

The No. 3 Bruins are looking to continue on their hot start to the season against the Tar Heels.

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) began their juggernaut non-conference schedule with a dominant 73-59 win over the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. After a statement win, it's time for another early test in a season with championship aspirations.

Cori Close and the Bruins head to Las Vegas to compete in the inaugural WBCA Challenge for two games, starting with the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels. Just a few days removed from taking the nationally televised stage against the Sooners, the Bruins will be highlighted yet again, this time on ESPN 2.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UCLA's second game of the WBCA Challenge will be against South Florida on Saturday to close out the event and then will return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the Players Era Championship, where it will open up the two-day tournament against No. 4 Texas and play one of No. 2 South Carolina or No. 15 Duke.

Before that, though, a clash against the Tar Heels. Here's how you can tune in and watch the Bruins.

How to Watch

What: (3) UCLA Bruins vs. (11) UNC
When: Thursday, Nov. 13
Time: 6 p.m. (PT)
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: ESPN 2
TV Announcers: Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, SiriusXM Ch. 84
Radio Announcers: Dave Marcus (UCLA Digital Radio)

UCLA History vs North Carolina

The Bruins and Tar Heels will be meeting up for the sixth time in history. Their last meeting was on Nov. 22, 2018, where UNC took UCLA down, 83-49. Former Bruins standout Kennedy Burke tied her season high of 21 points against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina leads the all-time series, 2-3, and has won the last three matchups. The last two times UCLA won in this series were the program's first two matchups in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons. The Bruins and Tar Heels have exclusively matched up in November in their histories.

Mar 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, United States; UCLA Bruins guard Kennedy Burke (22) shoots a three point shot against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the semifinals of the Kansas City regional of the women's basketball 2018 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last Games

(3) UCLA vs. (6) Oklahoma (W, 73-59)

UCLA is coming off a dominant win against the sixth-ranked Sooners. Transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens erupted for 20 points and proved herself as one of the most important additions of the transfer period. Here were the notable perfomers:

  • Gianna Kneepkens: 20 pts, 4 reb, 8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT
  • Angela Dugalic:14 pts, 13 reb, 3 stl - off the bench
  • Gabriela Jaquez: 13 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) looks for position against LSU Lady Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow (24) during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

(11) North Carolina vs. Elon (W, 71-37)

The Tar Heels are yet to take on a formidable opponent this season, but have dominated each of the two games they've played, handling Elon, 71-37, last games and opening the season with a 90-42 victory over NC Central. Here were the notable performers:

  • Indya Nivar: 13 pts, 7 reb, 6 stl, 6-13 FG
  • Ciera Toomey: 8 pts, 12 reb, 5 oreb, 2 blk
  • Nyla Brooks: 10 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl - off the bench
Oct 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Indya Nivar (24) looks for the play against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'Niya Latson (00) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

