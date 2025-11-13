How To Watch UCLA WBB Clash With No. 11 North Carolina
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) began their juggernaut non-conference schedule with a dominant 73-59 win over the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. After a statement win, it's time for another early test in a season with championship aspirations.
Cori Close and the Bruins head to Las Vegas to compete in the inaugural WBCA Challenge for two games, starting with the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels. Just a few days removed from taking the nationally televised stage against the Sooners, the Bruins will be highlighted yet again, this time on ESPN 2.
UCLA's second game of the WBCA Challenge will be against South Florida on Saturday to close out the event and then will return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the Players Era Championship, where it will open up the two-day tournament against No. 4 Texas and play one of No. 2 South Carolina or No. 15 Duke.
Before that, though, a clash against the Tar Heels. Here's how you can tune in and watch the Bruins.
How to Watch
What: (3) UCLA Bruins vs. (11) UNC
When: Thursday, Nov. 13
Time: 6 p.m. (PT)
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: ESPN 2
TV Announcers: Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, SiriusXM Ch. 84
Radio Announcers: Dave Marcus (UCLA Digital Radio)
UCLA History vs North Carolina
The Bruins and Tar Heels will be meeting up for the sixth time in history. Their last meeting was on Nov. 22, 2018, where UNC took UCLA down, 83-49. Former Bruins standout Kennedy Burke tied her season high of 21 points against the Tar Heels.
North Carolina leads the all-time series, 2-3, and has won the last three matchups. The last two times UCLA won in this series were the program's first two matchups in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons. The Bruins and Tar Heels have exclusively matched up in November in their histories.
Last Games
(3) UCLA vs. (6) Oklahoma (W, 73-59)
UCLA is coming off a dominant win against the sixth-ranked Sooners. Transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens erupted for 20 points and proved herself as one of the most important additions of the transfer period. Here were the notable perfomers:
- Gianna Kneepkens: 20 pts, 4 reb, 8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT
- Angela Dugalic:14 pts, 13 reb, 3 stl - off the bench
- Gabriela Jaquez: 13 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
(11) North Carolina vs. Elon (W, 71-37)
The Tar Heels are yet to take on a formidable opponent this season, but have dominated each of the two games they've played, handling Elon, 71-37, last games and opening the season with a 90-42 victory over NC Central. Here were the notable performers:
- Indya Nivar: 13 pts, 7 reb, 6 stl, 6-13 FG
- Ciera Toomey: 8 pts, 12 reb, 5 oreb, 2 blk
- Nyla Brooks: 10 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl - off the bench
