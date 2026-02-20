3 Takeaways From UCLA's Important Win

The Bruins now sit at 16-0 in conference play. It is clear UCLA has what it takes to make a deep tournament run. A decisive win against Washington further proves that point. UCLA needs to build on this momentum to round out the season.

How Kiki Rice Raises the Standard

UCLA's Lauren Betts, left, celebrates with Kiki Rice after Rice's 3-pointer against Michigan State during the third quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiki Rice has been one of — if not the most — impactful Bruins this season. She had a vision from the moment she joined the program, and it is clear she is beginning to bring that vision to life.

Against Washington, Rice finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win, once again showcasing her all-around impact on both ends of the floor.

"I think she's done exactly what she came here to do. She came to blaze a new trail. She came to raise the standard of the program. She came to... have a byproduct of that be accomplishing things from a championship standpoint that have not been done here. Ever, if not for a very long time. And of course, she would say we're not done yet. But I just keep talking to her about, you know. With what you've done, the journey is way more important than how the destination ends up. And I think the better she'll play down the stretch is the more she surrenders the outcome and enjoys being present in the process that really she's helped create." Cori Close

How Guard Play Elevated UCLA

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have one of the deepest guard rotations in all of college basketball. Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez have been the heart and soul of UCLA’s success this season. Each performed well against Washington.

"And, you know, I feel really good about our guard play and how that determines how far we go because you just don't win in March without elite guard play. And I think we have pretty elite guards." Cori Close

Free Throws are Important

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins shot 14 of 16 from the free-throw line against Washington. Drawing fouls will be very important in March, when games are competitive and often come down to the wire. If UCLA can continue to take advantage of this, it will be in a very good position.

"Yeah, I think when you get to the charity stripe, you better hit them, right? And so every day in practice, we hold them accountable to 80% or better as a team. Nobody leaves the gym before. They hit 10 free throws in a row. So it's a big piece, you know, and especially the way that we play through the paint. We hope to put people pressure on people in that area. And and I think that we can get to the foul line probably even more with a little bit better decision making. But, you know, I'm very confident in this team of what. That every single person, if they get fouled, they're going to step up and hit their free throws." Cor Close

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

