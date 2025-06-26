EXCLUSIVE: Keytrin Harris Talks UCLA Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many recruits in the 2026 recruiting class from all over. Some of these names have been newer, while some of the other names have been on the list for quite some time now.
That is the exact case with one of the Bruins' top defensive targets remaining in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bruins have hosted many targets on an official visit, including this particular target.
Keytrin Harris is a defensive target of the UCLA Bruins who recently visited them on his official visit. Harris is one of the better prospects at his position, as he currently plays defensive lineman. He is one of the top targets for many schools, as he is set to commit sooner rather than later, with his commitment date being announced in his interview.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his visit where he would later release his commitment date and more.
"My visit went pretty good. I was welcomed with much hospitality and care. My visit was an amazing experience. I did a lot with the staff and players," the UCLA Bruins target confirmed when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The visit puts the UCLA Bruins up in his ranking, as the talented recruit confirmed that the Bruins visit helped slide them up his list.
"This visit puts UCLA up there. The staff, players, and community were very welcoming and persuasive," said Harris.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out for the recruit, as he didn't have a specifc coach that he connected with the most. Instead the priority target connected with everyone on the staff.
"The coach I connected with the most was everyone I got a chance to sit down with the coaches and hear their stories, you can’t get that from everyone."
There are many takeaways that the talented recruit had following his visit. He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"My takeaways from the visit are the new foundation coach Foster is achieving from coaches to players," the recruit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The recruit is set to commit to a college program sooner rather than later, as he is set to commit next month. He detailed more.
"What is next for me is my commitment date. I have set my commitment date for July 5th."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.