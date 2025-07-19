UCLA Women's Hoops Reveals Home-And-Home Vs Tennessee
UCLA Women's Basketball announced that it agreed to a home-and-home series with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, starting with a home game this season on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, and an away game in Tennessee next season.
In a statement announcing the non-conference series, UCLA Athletics said, "It will be the second-consecutive year in which the Bruins play host to an SEC foe during November; UCLA downed then-No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 24, 2024 in front of a sold-out crowd during the Bruins' historic 2024-25 campaign.
"UCLA's non-conference schedule is shaping up to be one of the most challenging in Division I women's basketball. The Bruins have already announced a matchup against Texas at the inaugural Players Era Women's Championship in Las Vegas, Nev., next Thanksgiving. UCLA will also play Duke or South Carolina depending on the results of the first set of games; the Gamecocks and Longhorns both made the 2025 Women's Final Four last season, with South Carolina finishing as the national runner-up.
"The Bruins will make a trip to Knoxville in 2026 for the first time in over a decade; UCLA last played at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on the University of Tennessee campus during the 2009-10 season.
"UCLA is 3-18 all-time against Tennessee, but the program has captured two-consecutive wins over the Lady Vols under The Michael Price Family UCLA Women's Head Basketball Coach Cori Close. Both wins came at neutral site locations.
"The Bruins shot a scorching 16-for-30 from the three-point line against Tennessee in the most recent meeting at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas, tying a single-game record in long-distance makes (16 3PM – Feb. 26, 2021 vs. USC) for the program. UCLA held Tennessee and now-Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson (14 PTS, 2-9 FG, 10-12 FT) to just 63 points after the Lady Vols scored 94 points in their first-round matchup against Rutgers. The Bruins assisted on 21 of their 27 made baskets in the win; Kiki Rice finished with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, a pair of steals and a block."
The UCLA women are looking to build off a stellar inaugural season in the Big Ten that saw them make it all the way to the Final Four before bowing out to the eventual national champion, UConn.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and get into the conversation now.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.