UCLA's Luke Duncan Reflects on First Career Start vs Ohio State
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.
Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.
Duncan spoke with the media following his starting debut. Below is a transcript of his full postgame press conference.
Luke Duncan Postgame vs Ohio State
When he found out he'd be starting
“They told me yesterday. Team meeting on the field. We checked out the stadium, Coach (Skipper) brought us together and let us know.”
Message given to him going into the game
“The coaching staff was just telling me to be me. Just play my game and we’ll have success. Be me and don’t try to force things. Just play the game I’ve been playing.”
On being able to settle in as the game went on
“I think we have a group that’s not going to give up. By the end of the game, no one was quitting. It was nice to get in that rhythm and just wish we could’ve started earlier.”
On what it meant to get his first start
“It was cool; I haven’t played football since high school, so I was just happy playing football again. It’s the game I love, so it was fun being back out there.”
On support from Nico Iamaleava
“Nico’s a great teammate. We have a good relationship, so we were looking at the iPad together, going over it together. He did a good job helping me out.”
On if anyone else provided support
“The whole team. I really love this team, we have a good group of guys. The whole o-line was cheering me on the whole time and nobody got negative. It’s just a great group. No one gave up, everyone was cheering me on, believing in me from the start. Thankful to my teammates."
