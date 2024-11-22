4 Bruins to Watch in Cal State Fullerton Game
UCLA handled its latest opponent, Idaho State, on Wednesday night, but it wasn't a pretty victory by any means.
The Bruins held a 28-point lead at one point but ultimately won by just 14. It was a performance Coach Mick Cronin wasn't pleased with and one that UCLA will be looking to rebound from on Friday when it hosts Cal State Fullerton.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to watch in this contest:
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey has been a consistent weapon for this team, most recently recording 16 points, seven rebounds and a steal against Idaho State.
For thee Bruins to thrive on Friday and be able to keep their foot on the gas, Dailey will need to play a complete game during his time on the court.
G Dylan Andrews
While Andrews led UCLA with four assists on Wednesday, Cronin did not feel he played a good game.
“I wasn’t pleased at all [with Andrews]," Cronin said postgame. "He got scored on every time.”
Andrews will need to have a better defensive effort on Friday and will also need to be more aggressive offensively. He shot the ball just twice against Idaho State, making just one basket, one of the team's nine 3-pointers.
G Sebastian Mack
Mack had an excellent outing against Idaho State, leading all scorers with 21 points, despite coming off the bench. He constantly earned opportunities at the charity stripe and capitalized, making 15-of-16 free throws.
We'll see if Mack builds on this performance on Friday.
C Aday Mara
After a stellar outing against Lehigh, Mara played just 2 minutes on Wednesday. He was subbed out after turning the ball over twice late in the first half, which was enough for Cronin to sit him the rest of the game.
"If you get in the game, and you’re fighting for minutes like Aday and Dom [Harris], the last thing you can do is turn it over, and it’s the first thing that both of them did," Cronin said."
Mara will need to make the most of his time out on the floor. And turnovers won't keep him out there for long.
Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.
