4 Bruins to Watch in UCLA's Game Against Michigan
No. 22 UCLA is looking to rebound on Tuesday as it gets ready to host No. 24 Michigan for its fourth Big Ten matchup since joining the conference.
The Bruins were dealt a huge upset over the weekend as they fell to Nebraska in a game where UCLA was without forward Eric Dailey Jr.
The players who did take the court for UCLA were unable to get it done, and none of them had stellar performances.
Let's take a look at the four Bruins who will be key in Tuesday's contest:
F Tyler Bilodeau
This is essentially a given. This is a tough Michigan team that excels primarily because of its big men -- Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, who, like Bilodeau, are transfer bigs who move like guards. How Bilodeau performs offensively and defensively could determine the outcome of this contest.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews has had a down stretch as of late, scoring a total of just 4 points in the Bruins' last three outings.
The veteran guard needs to step up, and Coach Mick Cronin knows it.
“Dylan Andrews has got to play way better," he said after the loss to Nebraska. "Dominick Harris and Trent Perry got opportunities today – they played a combined 17 minutes, neither one of them scored. I told them that they would get opportunities with Eric out, but in 17 minutes, they couldn’t get a basket. It didn’t help that Skyy took a couple shots in his shoulder and couldn’t be effective in the second half.”
C Aday Mara
UCLA is going to need to utilize its size against Goldin and Wolf. Which means Mara should get more time on the court than usual.
The sophomore center played just 11 minutes against Nebraska and was only able to grab one rebound. For him to be effective, he needs to dominate the glass, and that will be as important as ever on Tuesday.
G Sebastian Mack
Mack had a solid outing against Nebraska been has been inconsistent this season. That can't be the case against Michigan.
When Mack thrives, the Bruins thrive. In what will need to be an all-hands-on-deck showing from UCLA, Mack needs to have a strong offensive display, which in turn, could help his confidence going forward.
