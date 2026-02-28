Social Media Reacts To Season Altering Loss At Minnesota
In this story:
The Bruins were able to pull off a win against USC, and that left them with only a few more games to win before making the March Madness tournament.
The first team standing in their way was the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they ended up being a much bigger threat than initially expected.
That gave social media a turbulent game to watch, and also react to the March Madness beginning early with the Bruins.
To Keep Their Season Alive Once More: The First Half
The game ended up being full of runs instead of a consistent back and forth, in which one team would find themselves scoring without limit and then suddenly be watching their lead crumble to pieces.
It started that way in the first half's first minutes, where Skyy Clark was able to put the Bruins up shortly but hot shooting gave the Golden Gophers the lead right back.
Defense became a problem all throughout the first and second half, and UCLA should have easily been able to pull away if they could just get some good rebounds here and there, or show some intensity.
But instead of being the desperate version of the Bruins that has won UCLA games over the year it looked like offense was going to be the only way that they could win the game.
The match was already getting blown out of proportion because UCLA found no way to stop Minnesota from scoring in the first half, and they somehow were up by one come halftime.
However, if defense couldn't pick up in the second half it was clear the Bruins would probably lose, because their offense was operating at a rate too good to be sustainable.
To Keep Their Season Alive Once More: The Second Half
As expected, the Bruins were able to maintain their energy for some of the second half, but it did not last long enough to win the game.
They started to miss shots that they had been lucky to hit in the first half, and also couldn't play nearly as clean as they had been playing earlier, which combined with their faulty defense made the game hard to win.
The Bruins ended up losing 78-73, officially reaching the 10 loss mark and greatly hampering their hopes of making the March Madness tournament.
If UCLA was looking to give social media a show, then they did what they wanted to do because social media was entertained; however, they weren't satisfied, and that erased the entertainment that came from the match.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@UCLAInsideronSIto keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW