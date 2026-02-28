Social Media Reacts To Season Altering Loss At Minnesota

The Bruins were able to pull off a win against USC, and that left them with only a few more games to win before making the March Madness tournament.

The first team standing in their way was the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they ended up being a much bigger threat than initially expected.

That gave social media a turbulent game to watch, and also react to the March Madness beginning early with the Bruins.

To Keep Their Season Alive Once More: The First Half

The game ended up being full of runs instead of a consistent back and forth, in which one team would find themselves scoring without limit and then suddenly be watching their lead crumble to pieces.

It started that way in the first half's first minutes, where Skyy Clark was able to put the Bruins up shortly but hot shooting gave the Golden Gophers the lead right back.

Remember when Mick Cronin used to be synonymous with defense? Now his teams give up 12 points in 4 minutes to bad Minnesota teams. A 13-15 team getting whatever they want against UCLA’s defense. Unbelievable how this guy still has a job. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) February 28, 2026

Defense became a problem all throughout the first and second half, and UCLA should have easily been able to pull away if they could just get some good rebounds here and there, or show some intensity.

But instead of being the desperate version of the Bruins that has won UCLA games over the year it looked like offense was going to be the only way that they could win the game.

If UCLA doesn’t get physical and start blowing up these sets, we’re gonna get schemed into oblivion — Ethan (@ESabro3) February 28, 2026

The match was already getting blown out of proportion because UCLA found no way to stop Minnesota from scoring in the first half, and they somehow were up by one come halftime.

However, if defense couldn't pick up in the second half it was clear the Bruins would probably lose, because their offense was operating at a rate too good to be sustainable.

This is the best three point shooting UCLA team since . . . . . . ? @UCLAMBB #ucla #bruins — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) February 28, 2026

HALF: UCLA 41 - Minnesota 40



The Tyler Bilodeau-Donovan Dent connection has been huge to help the Bruins squeak out a lead against a surging Minnesota team.@SportingTrib — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) February 28, 2026

To Keep Their Season Alive Once More: The Second Half

As expected, the Bruins were able to maintain their energy for some of the second half, but it did not last long enough to win the game.

They started to miss shots that they had been lucky to hit in the first half, and also couldn't play nearly as clean as they had been playing earlier, which combined with their faulty defense made the game hard to win.

Yeah that’s game for UCLA. Don’t see them winning this one. They can’t seem to string two stops together to save their lives and every time they have a chance to build momentum Tyler Bilodeau throws up a brick. Can’t wait for the Cronin postgame. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) February 28, 2026

The Bruins ended up losing 78-73, officially reaching the 10 loss mark and greatly hampering their hopes of making the March Madness tournament.

If UCLA was looking to give social media a show, then they did what they wanted to do because social media was entertained; however, they weren't satisfied, and that erased the entertainment that came from the match.

MINNESOTA TAKES DOWN UCLA. THIS IS ALMOST MARCH. — C&C Talks (@CCTalksPodcast) February 28, 2026

Putting my hard earned money on UCLA was my own fault — SB General ⚡️ (@SportsBetsAG) February 28, 2026

UCLA was ready to be a lock but this loss doesn't make it entirely clear. They fall in that grey territory with Missouri and Georgia. Maybe Texas A&M. — Joe Piazza (@LAOJoe) February 28, 2026

UCLA loses at Minnesota. Of course.



I live bet Minnesota at halftime for fun.



Worst loss of the year for Illinois looks even worse after today. — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) February 28, 2026

