Are UCLA & Arizona Evenly Matched?
Coming off of arguably their biggest win of the season over the Oregon Ducks, the UCLA Bruins are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats, both sitting in first place in their respective conferences. Before they face off, let's take a look at how both teams have played so far this season.
The Bruins have been riding high thus far through, with an 8-1 record through nine games, the Bruins hold a slim lead over second place in the Big Ten. On the back of Coach Mick Cronin, these Bruins have been no strangers to scoring points.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads the Bruins currently with the most average points per game, (13.3) and even leads the team with average rebounds as well with 5.9. Bilodeau has been a premier shooter for UCLA, but other Bruins cannot be overlooked, given their production.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. has also been electric for the Bruins on their winning streak, averaging 12.3 points a game on the year, while sophomore guard Sebastian Mack also has a debate to his name as one of the better shooters on the team, averaging the third most points with 10.6 a game.
The Wildcats, though, also have a strong core to their name as well. Currently sitting with a 4-4 record in the Big 12, Arizona does not match up with the Bruins when it comes to overall record, but it has similar shooters who can pose issues if not taken seriously.
Caleb Love has been the main shooter for the Wildcats this season, leading Arizona with 14.1 points per game. Their second leader in average points scored, Jaden Bradley, is similar to UCLA's Dailey when it comes to points scored per game, averaging 12 points.
While the Bruins and Wildcats do not have similar records, their main point scorers have been electric for them both and have shown similar parallels. The Bruins's defense may have more to their name when compared to Arizona, but there is a different amount of leadership possessed by Cronin's Bruins when it comes to the defensive side of the game.
With the Bruins having a strong case to take this one, coming off of a big victory, the team should still fully expect the Wildcats to bring it to them, in an attempt to break through with an upset victory.
