UCLA is hoping to remain undefeated against conference opponents after winning a nail-biter in Washington the game prior.

Both teams are loaded with talent, and UCLA has shown that they are susceptible to teams that match up better; Oregon is one of them. However, the Bruins have an 85.6% chance of winning according to ESPN analytics.

Numbers You Need to Know

Don't let Oregon's record fool you; they have proven to be a very scrappy team loaded with talent in places UCLA cannot match. This game has the chance to be much closer than it needs to be.

This season, the Ducks are averaging 74.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 5.8 steals, and 13.4 turnovers. The Ducks have been solid at shooting this season as well, shooting 41.1% from the field, as well as a decent 31.9% from three.

The Ducks are giving up 75.6 points per game this season, a defensive average that suggests UCLA should have opportunities to score if they push the pace.

On our side of the court, UCLA is averaging 77.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 6.6 steals, and 11.1 turnovers. The Bruins are also shooting a great 48.6% from the field as a team, and shooting 36.5% from three.

UCLA is allowing just 63.8 points per game—nearly 12 points fewer than Oregon’s 75.6—which highlights the defensive gap between the two teams entering this matchup.

Key to the Game: Make Bittle a Little Problem

Oregon has lost four games this season, two with Nate Bittle and two without him. The Ducks' four wins also featured great games from Bittle, two of which he scored more than 24 points. In the two he didn't, he still recorded a double-double.

When you look into Oregon's two losses with Bittle playing, it is clear that his performance directly correlates with the result of the game. Against Auburn, he played 33 minutes and scored just 10 points on 2-11 shooting that night. If UCLA really wants to pull ahead, it needs to defend Bittle just like that.

Xavier Booker has struggled against dominant centers before. Hannes Steinbach gave him a lot of trouble scoring 29 points while getting 10 boards with that. If Booker can learn from his mistakes from that game, UCLA should be sitting pretty.

This matchup should fall comfortably into UCLA’s hands . After dropping out of the rankings, the Bruins have plenty of ground to make up, and that climb begins with a convincing statement win over Oregon.

