BREAKING: Son of Former Bruins Legend Announces Commitment
The UCLA Bruins' all-time leading scorer will see his legacy continue on the collegiate stage as the son of former Bruins basketball legend Don Maclean, Trent MacLean, announced his commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Four-star power forward Trent Maclean has committed to West Virginia, per 247Sports.
Trent is a senior at SoCal Academy in Castaic, Calif. He is the 142nd overall recruit in the 2025 class and the 15th-ranked player in the Golden State. He received several Division I offers from schools such as Rutgers, Arizona State and Saint Mary's, deciding on the Mountaineers.
His father, Don, is a legend in the Bruins community. He was a member of the basketball team from 1989 to 1992, becoming the Pac-12's all-time leading scorer with 2,608 career points. Don is arguably one of, if not the best, player to come through the program.
He was the 19th overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and later traded to the Washington Bullets on draft day. Don played nine years in the league for seven different organizations, averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in his career.
After his playing days concluded, Don became a color analyst for the UCLA Basketball Radio Network and is currently in that same role with Big Ten Network. The Bruins have not released their schedule for next season, but do not be surprised if the Mountaineers are on it early in the year.
Trent might not be attending his father's alma mater but that is an ode to his determination to pave his own road as a college basketball player. Some individuals want to follow their legacy while others find a better fit at a different school and want to create something new.
The Mountaineers are getting one heck of a ball player with a wealth of basketball knowledge that Trent has learned over his entire lifetime from his father. The Maclean dynasty will be very prevalent in the coming years of college basketball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.