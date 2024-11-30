Bruins' Bitter Rival Embarrassed on Thanksgiving
The UCLA Bruins' bitter rival suffered an embarrassingly impressive loss on Thanksgiving night. The USC Trojans fell to Saint Mary's University by a score of 71-36 at the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, Calif. By far the worst loss of their season and an eye-popping final score.
The Trojans have now lost two of their past four games, falling to University of California-Berkeley last week. They could not have played worse against the Gaels on Thursday night, shooting 26% from the field and 0% from three-point range. They were 0-12 from beyond the three-point arc.
Allowing 71 points is not uncommon, as that is a fairly standard total for a Division I men's basketball game. But scoring only 36 points is less than most average high school teams would put up. No team in the Big Ten should be scoring just 36 points in a game. It is extremely wild that they shot so badly.
The Trojans' leading scorer, senior forward Josh Cohen, led the way with 12 points, and that was the only bit of offensive production they would find. He literally scored a third of their points as the rest of the team combined for the other 24. He was 5-9 from the field with three assists.
The rest of the Trojans' starting five combined for just seven points, shooting 3-of-17 from the field. This is a major wake-up call for the Trojans if they want to even compete with even the bottom teams in the Big Ten.
It can possibly be assumed as an off day for the offense, but it is very hard to miss all 12 3-pointers attempted and make just 13 of 50 field goals. There must be questions about the personnel on the floor and the talent level of the players that are starting for the Trojans.
The Bruins will face the Trojans at the end of January in their first of two matchups for the season. If the Trojans continue their extremely poor shooting ways, they could be in for a long night against a talented Bruins team that has shooters all over the floor from all depths.
