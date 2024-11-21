Bruins' Cronin Expresses Blunt Thoughts on Win Over Idaho State
The UCLA Bruins (4-1) have continued their hot hand on home court this season, staying undefeated at Pauley Pavilion with an 84-70 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night.
Coach Mick Cronin spoke postgame and was quite pleased with the majority of the game but not how his team finished.
"I thought for 30 minutes we played great, then we got up 28 and a bunch of guys were selfish," Cronin said. "Their mind wasn't on defense, just try to get a steal, get a layup, go down the other end, try to get mine. We became everything I despise in the last 10 minutes, but the first 30 minutes we were great."
The Bruins likely should have won this game by way more than 14 points, but a lackluster performance down the stretch led to a much closer ballgame than projected. Cronin knows his team took their pedal off the gas and was very honest in his response to the performance.
Cronin is a straight-shooter in terms of coaching his team. He does it for the love of his players and the hunger to be great. He is not solely focused on winning conference titles and championships. Instead, he wants his guys to learn the game the right way and be ready for the next level.
"I always go in there and tell them the truth," Cronin said. "Look at the second-half defensive stats, look at their offensive stats in the second half. Most of it is after we got up 28, which we were up 28 with 10:24 left in the game. 'I got to get my stats,' they actually think that matters when it doesn't matter. No scout gives a damn about your stats, they're watching the game, they're watching how you warm up, they're watching how you act, they're watching how you compete. They're not watching your stats, it's comical. They're watching your turnovers, your assists, your defense, your decisions, your shooting percentage, they could care less how many points you average."
The Bruins' leading scorer in the win was sophomore Sebastian Mack, who finished with 21 points and was 15-16 from the free-throw line. He only made three field goals and the rest of his scoring was produced at the charity stripe due to his ability to get to the rim and get fouled.
Cronin was pleased with how Mack has developed in just a few games this season. After an ugly performance in the loss to New Mexico, Mack has stepped his game up tenfold with three straight games with double-digit scoring and limited turnovers.
"He [Mack] got 16 free throws; again, I think some of that was the other guys -- teammates made some shots which helped," Cronin said. "But he's just really improving in his pace, in his decision-making. I told him at halftime, I said, 'I think they're going to really pack the paint on you in the second half.' As soon as I went to say it to him, he goes, 'I know what's coming.' He's a sophomore, he's getting better, he's shooting a high percentage. I've always loved his toughness, he's a bright spot for us."
The Bruins will get back at it on Friday night when they host Cal State Fullerton (1-4). They have just two more non-conference home games left before they start Big Ten play at Pauley Pavilion against the Washington Huskies. Cronin will continue to improve his guys before the real tests start.
