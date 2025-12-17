UCLA vs. Cal Poly Preview and Prediction

The Bruins look to send a clear message to the league against Cal Poly. Here’s everything you need to know before tipoff.

The Bruins enter the matchup at 9–1, with Cal Poly providing an opportunity to reach double-digit wins. With Sienna Betts expected to return, the game could serve as a premier showcase of what this new-look UCLA team is capable of.

Numbers You Need to Know

On the season, UCLA has been one of the more balanced teams in the country, averaging 83.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 50.0% from the field and 37.2% from three. The Bruins have also been strong on the glass, pulling down 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bruins are also averaging 12.8 turnovers per game, a number that feels a lot better given their 7.0 steals per game. The Bruins have also been solid shooting free throws this season, with 78.8% shooting. UCLA is also averaging a very good 21.0 assists per game.

Cal Poly has struggled this season, averaging just 64.4 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 28.8% from three. The Mustangs have been outworked on the glass as well, pulling down only 36.1 rebounds per game, eight fewer than UCLA.

While they are active defensively with 7.9 steals per game, they also turn the ball over 21.8 times per game, something that UCLA can exploit. The Mustangs only average 10.1 assists per game, showing that there is no clear offensive identity.

Mustangs Playmakers

While their record doesn’t look pretty at 2–7, Cal Poly has several playmakers who have been able to make an impact regardless. Most notably Vanessa

McManus , who is currently averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds while shooting a very solid 43.4% from the field.

McManus will most likely be up against Gabriela Jaquez, and later in the game, Sienna Betts, who both have towering height advantages over the 5'7 Cal Poly star. However, she has proven that height does not matter, as against Southern Utah she dropped another worldly 34 points.

Freshman Charish Thompson could also prove to be a very big threat for the Bruins if left unchecked. The star forward is averaging 15.6 points per game, as well as 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field

Unfortunately for Thompson, she will most likely be matched up with Lauren Betts , who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the nation. If Betts can shut her down early, there is good reason to believe the Bruins will blow the gates open with this one.

The Bruins need to have a very dominant outing in this one. While Cal Poly is not regarded as a serious threat, they are a team that can help the freshmen on the Bruins to acclimate to the pace of college basketball.

