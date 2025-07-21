Trade Idea Brings UCLA Alum Back Home to Lakers
Former UCLA guard Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a cost-cutting maneuver by the Boston Celtics to prepare for a season without Jayson Tatum.
Given that Holiday reportedly has no interest in playing for Portland, a new trade idea involving the 35-year-old guard sends him back to Southern California to instantly compete for a title with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Heavy.com's Jonathan Vankin shed light on this propsed trade, here's what he had to say:
"A new trade idea proposed by a user on the site FanSpo, directly addresses the problem, dealing Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and first-round draft picks in 2028 and 2030 to the Portland Trail Blazers.
"In return, the Lakers add former Boston Celtics championship-winning guard Jrue Holiday and his defensive rating of 101 in 62 games for Boston last season. Holiday was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers earlier this offseason, as the Celtics made moves to get under the second apron salary threshold.
"But in the proposed trade the Lakers also add defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle, who carries a defensive rating of 108.7 for his entire six-year career. The 28-year-old posted a 107 rating for the Blazers last season.
"As part of the trade, the Lakers also clear $11 million in salary by shipping forward Maxi Kleber to the Brooklyn Nets."
This trade would be an all-in move for the Lakers to help LeBron James chase another title along with Luka Doncic. Holiday is still undoubtedly capable of helping a team to the finals, and that is exactly what the Lakers need.
Holiday played just one season with the Bruins in the 2008-09 season and started in all 35 of their games. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and helped lead UCLA to a 26-9 overall record.
He was also selected to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and was part of one of UCLA's best backcourt tandems with Darren Collison.
Holiday was drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2009 NBA Draft and has since won two NBA Championships, is a two-time All-Star and has made the All-Defensive Team six times in his career.
