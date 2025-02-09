How Kyle Anderson Can Help Fellow Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Heat
The UCLA connection is a strong one.
As former Bruins star Kyle Anderson makes his transition to the Miami Heat, to whom he was recently traded by the Golden State Warriors as part of the Jimmy Butler trade, he has the luxury of being able to lean on that connection as he joins forces with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love, both UCLA products themselves.
Jaquez, who is in his second NBA season, had a stellar rookie campaign, one that exceeded the expectations of many. He finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team after averaging nearly 12 points a game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals.
While he's fallen off just a bit in the scoring category, Jaquez has still put together a solid second season, currently averaging 9.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
For him to reach that next level, though, Anderson's presence could be just what he needs, especially considering the Bruin connection.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke on the potential impact Anderson could have on Jaquez.
"We have a lot of UCLA guys now, huh?" he told Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports. "I think he'll [Anderson] give him [Jaquez] probably some deeper level of thought, which is what we try to instill every single day, but it's way more impactful when it comes from a player. When you can talk about the subtle nuances -- not just the first layer of the concept. I mentioned the other day -- Kyle really brings a second, third, fourth, fifth layer of thought on both sides of the floor because he's ahead what's going on.
"I think that will help our overall team, and I'm sure the UCLA connection, that will help Jaime have supremely open-mindedness to that. But I think Kyle can probably help even more of the guys, all of the young guys -- that kind of thought, professionalism, communication."
Anderson spent just 36 games with Golden State after a two-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves and, before that, a four-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft and would spend his first four seasons there.
