UCLA's Cronin Dismisses Speculation About Wanting Out
Mick Cronin's postgame press conference following UCLA's 86-70 loss to Wisconsin in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday was one to remember.
Cronin, whose No. 4-seeded Bruins had just fallen victim to a team that tied the Big Ten Tournament record for 3-pointers in a game at 19 just days after everything had fallen into place for UCLA to earn the double bye in its first-ever Big Ten Tournament appearance.
It's safe to say it was inevitable that Cronin was not going to be pleased with what had occurred when he got to the podium afterward.
If that hadn't been proven already, it was made pretty clear when he was asked about the physicality used against sophomore center Aday Mara.
Cronin was wary of what could have been interpreted from his answer, referencing conclusions drawn when he comments on travel.
The sixth-year Bruins coach has expressed his concerns with UCLA's new travel schedule in the Big Ten, a gripe that has apparently been perceived as him wanting out of Westwood.
He put such speculation to rest with his answer.
"Look, I don't want -- because the problem is, when I answer a question, then people say, 'Cronin is complaining about travel. He wants to leave UCLA,' which is ridiculous," Cronin said.
"But you and I are together every week," he told the reporter. "All I do is answer your question. I didn't say that. I just answered your question. Also, 'He hates to travel.' I never said that, ever. I'm not leaving UCLA until they make me leave, OK? So please stop with that. I just answer your question.
"Now, if I answer that question [about Mara], it's going to seem like I'm making an excuse. 'Are they more physical with Aday?' So, the problem is, if I answer that, then I'm making an excuse. I'm not going to answer it. You know the answer, so you answer it, because if I answer it -- and I'm not making an excuse.
"They kicked our a--. We didn't throw the ball to him enough really to make it a factor. So, if I answer that, then I'm complaining -- losers blame the officials. Winners know why they win. And winners know why they lose, too. So, I try to teach these guys, you got your a-- kicked. That's why you lost."
Here's the takeaway: Cronin doesn't want to leave UCLA.
