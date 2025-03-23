UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Season-Ending Loss to Tennessee
The No. 7-seeded UCLA Bruins (23-11) fell to the No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (29-7) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 67-58, in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday night. After hanging tough in the first half, Tennessee's red-hot shooting was too much for the Bruins, ending their season.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' Round of 32 exit in The Big Dance. Even though it ended in defeat, the Bruins had a motivating season that is going to surge this program forward in the coming years.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA got off to a hot start, taking multiple leads in the early going. After holding a one-point lead in the final minutes of the first half, the Volunteers replied with an 8-0 scoring run to end the half, expanding on their lead in the final 20 minutes.
It was simply unsustainable for the Bruins to keep up with what was an incredible offensive showing from Tennessee. 11 3-pointers, shooting 50% from downtown, led to nearly half of their points. Senior guard Chaz Lanier was a star, scoring a game-high 20 points with four made triples.
The Bruins were also out-rebounded by 10, leading to 13 second-chance points. They forced 18 turnovers but did not capitalize like Tennessee did, scoring 15 points off Bruin turnovers.
Offensively for UCLA, it did not perform the way it did in its first-round victory over Utah State. It shot just 35.8% (19-53), 30.4% (7-23) from 3-point land and made 11 of 14 free-throw attempts. It just was not the Bruins' night offensively, when it certainly was for Tennessee.
Only two Bruins scored in double figures, starting with junior guard Skyy Clark, who had a team-high 18 points for another strong tournament performance. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the only other, scoring 15 points and adding four rebounds.
Sophomore center Aday Mara was dominant in the first half, scoring 7 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Volunteer head coach Rick Barnes made the necessary halftime adjustments to silence Mara in the second half, making him somewhat of a non-factor down the stretch.
This Bruin team has to be proud of the season they put together. After missing the tournament and finishing 16-17 last year, Coach Mick Cronin brought in a handful of new transfer players who had to gel quickly, did so, and competed atop the Big Ten and made the second round.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.