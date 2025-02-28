Bilodeau's Impact Has Been Crucial to Bruins' Success All Year
The UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) possess one of the more impactful transfers in the Big Ten this season in junior forward Tyler Bilodeau. The team's leading scorer and more consistent player has been a direct reason for the Bruins' bounce-back season and contention atop the Big Ten.
Just one season ago, in their final year of Pac-12 basketball, the Bruins missed the NCAA Tournament and finished under .500 for the first time since 2015-16 and the only time in head coach Mick Cronin's first five seasons at the helm. The tide has turned this year due to Bilodeau's impact.
Along with several other key pieces, Bilodeau has been the biggest difference this season for a program that was struggling to find its legendary identity once again. He transferred to Westwood after two seasons at Oregon State and has developed into one of the Big Ten's best.
Bilodeau is averaging a team-high 13.9 points with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. Despite having to adopt more of post player position as one of the taller players at 6-9, Bilodeau has been a three-level scorer from all over the court since the season opener.
The Kennewick, Washashington native is shooting an impressive 50% from the field, a team-high 44.2% (career high) from 3-point range, and 72.1% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double figures in 20 of the 27 games he has played, with a season-high of 26 points in late December.
It has been a total team effort this season that has led to the Bruins' success, but every team needs a scoring leader, like Bilodeau, to rely on and allow to have breakout games on a consistent basis. His production in the scoring and rebound categories have been his biggest strengths all year.
Bilodeau has never played in an NCAA Tournament in his career and will get the opportunity this season as the Bruins as expected to be anywhere from a No. 4 to No. 7 seed. The junior transfer will surely be ready for the moment, hoping to lead the Bruins to another deep run in the big dance.
