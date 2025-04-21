UCLA Legend Westbrook Comes Up Clutch for Nuggets in Game 1
Former UCLA Bruins star Russell Westbrook is still producing in the clutch in his 16th NBA season as he came up huge to help the Denver Nuggets earn a pivotal Game 1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.
This season marks the 12th year that Westbrook has made the playoffs. He has so much experience at this stage of the season, and it was no surprise that he hit the big shot and made the game-winning defensive play in crunch time.
Nearing the end of regulation and trailing by one on their home floor, Westbrook nailed a dagger corner 3-pointer that would ultimately push the game into the extra overtime period. He finished the contest with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
With a three-point lead and just 10 seconds remaining in overtime, Westbrook made a game-changing defensice play to force a Clippers inbound pass off the hands of Los Angeles guard James Harden. Nuggets would regain possession and the game would conclude moments later.
Interestingly enough, Westbrook had spent the previous two seasons in Los Angeles with the Clippers. He offered some insight postgame on how he was able to manipulate the inbound pass and force it to work in his favor.
“I just know that [inbounds] play,” Westbrook said.
Many criticize players for hopping teams several times during their career, but in this instance, it pays to be a journeyman. Westbrook is playing for his sixth NBA team and continues to lead his group to the playoffs.
Following Denver's shocking coaching firing of 2023 NBA championship head coach Michael Malone, Westbrook showed that the off the court drama would not impact his late-game abilities. He continues to be a major factor as a veteran leader for a championship-contending team.
“Russ is Russ,” said Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman. “Defensively, he's absolutely incredible. He was playing free safety out there. I thought a lot of the reasons why the turnovers happened, even if it wasn't him forcing it, [was] just the way he was roaming around and impacting the game."
Westbrook and the Nuggets will get set for game two with Los Angeles on Monday night in Denver, seeking to take a 2-0 series lead. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. ET.
