Former Bruin Russell Westbrook Solidifies Name in NBA History Again
In the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, former UCLA Bruin Russell Westbrook penciled his name into NBA history once again, passing Kevin Garnett for the 20th spot on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Dropping 14 points in the defeat, Westbrook ended the game with 26,083 career points over his long career. Since getting drafted out of UCLA in 2008 to becoming an MVP to being considered "washed" by critics during this late stage of his career, who would have thought that all the hard work would still be paying off for the future Hall of Famer who continues to add to his already illustrious resume?
Over his career, Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points per game. In fact, from 2010-2020, Westbrook was averaging more than points on average. Since the 2021 season however, his production has taken a decrease, as Westbrook nears the conclusion to his professional player career.
That being said, the UCLA product has taken every chance he has gotten to improve his game through what's been more than 1,200 games played. It has led him to nine All-Star appearances and an MVP award, which he attained the year after his greatest counterpart, Kevin Durant, left Oklahoma City.
Westbrook needs 313 points to surpass John Havlicek for sole position of 19th place on the all-time NBA scoring leader board, as Havlicek secured 26,395 points over his history NBA career. Given what he's been able to achieve this season, it's more than attainable.
So far this season, Westbrook has averaged 13.2 points per game, which is the second-lowest average he has had throughout his NBA career, other than last season's numbers with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Father time comes for us all, and while Westbrook did crack such an impressive feat in his career, who knows how much longer the UCLA product has left on the court. While he hasn't indicated any timetable for him to hang up the sneakers, fans have to ponder that the time is coming sooner rather than later.
Given his resurgence from his 2023-24 campaign, scoring a total of 872 points this season, the Nuggets could very well give the former Bruin another year if he decides he wants to return.
Be sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and keep up with all our UCLA athletics coverage.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.