Nuggets Reunite With Key Member of 2023 Title Team on One-Year Deal
The Denver Nuggets are reuniting with former key member of their 2023 championship core, Bruce Brown Jr., on a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 28-year-old Brown averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 48.3% shooting in the 2022-23 season with the Nuggets when the franchise won the NBA title. That offseason, Brown left in free agency and signed a two-year $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers traded him to the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2023-24 season, and he remained with the Raptors until this past February, when he was dealt again to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Now Brown will try to find the stability that he has been lacking over the last couple of seasons since leaving Denver as an NBA champion. The news of Brown's return comes on the heels of Denver trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson.
All of a sudden, there's consistent shooting around stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver, which could perhaps reopen the franchise's championship window.